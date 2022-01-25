Venezuela HnB (Heat-not-Burn) Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouches Market Regulatory Report 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Regulatory Report: Venezuela - HnB, Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouches" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There is no comprehensive legal framework on tobacco products in Venezuela, but several resolutions regulate different aspects concerning the sale of tobacco products.
Neither heat-not-burn (HnB) nor oral tobacco products are expressly regulated, but are subject to the general tobacco resolutions. Pouches are classified as a consumer product.
Any form of advertising of tobacco products is banned. Retailers of tobacco products need to obtain a general Economic Activities Licence issued by the competent authority. The sale of cigarettes or other tobacco products through vending machines is banned.
All tobacco products are subject to a tax of 70% of their wholesale price. Nicotine pouches are not subject to this tax.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Outlook
- Venezuela: The Basics
- National Regulatory Framework
- Age Restrictions
- Product Restrictions
- Labelling And Packaging
- Obligation To Notify
- Retail Restrictions
- Public Usage
- Advertising And Marketing
- Taxation
- Relevant Laws
- Relevant Bodies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wtyey
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005851/en/
