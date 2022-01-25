Panama HnB (Heat-not-Burn) Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouches Markets Regulatory Report 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Regulatory Report: Panama - HnB, Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouches" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The regulatory regime for novel tobacco products has been fairly strict in Panama, and it seems likely that it will continue that way. There is a bill pending to establish a regulatory framework that would ban e-cigarettes and heated tobacco in the country, with the exception of the free trade zone for export to third countries.
This report offers a comprehensive guide to the current regulatory framework in place for heated tobacco, oral tobacco and nicotine pouches, as well as any possible future restrictions currently under consideration. While Panama has a pretty restrictive regime for such products, exceptions do exist - with special permission needed for import and export within the Colon Free Trade Zone.
If you are interested in the regulatory framework for tobacco-alternatives in Panama then this is the report for you. You'll obtain a deeper understanding of the current regulatory regime, with the report covering everything from labelling and packaging requirements and retail channel restrictions, to advertising laws and taxation.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Outlook
- Panama: The Basics
- National Regulatory Framework
- Age Restrictions
- Product Restrictions
- Labelling And Packaging
- Obligation To Notify
- Retail Channel Restrictions
- Public Usage
- Advertising And Marketing
- Taxation
- Relevant Laws
- Relevant Bodies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8bhkir
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005841/en/
