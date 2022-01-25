BTIG Franchise Sales Adds FinTech Strategy and Sales Specialist Michael Turner

BTIG announced today that Michael Turner has joined the firm's Franchise Sales division as a Managing Director and FinTech Strategy and Sales Specialist. Mr. Turner will provide analysis and sales commentary for BTIG's institutional investor and corporate clients. In his new role with the firm, he will report to Dan Wychulis, Managing Director and Head of BTIG U.S. Strategy and Franchise Sales.

Mr. Turner's experience spans the fintech ecosystem including neo banks, traditional financial service platforms and more. Prior to BTIG, he was the Associate Director and the Head of the Office of Financial Analysis at the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) in Washington, DC. Previously, Mr. Turner was a Senior Managing Director within Financial Services and a Partner at Shoals Capital Management. Earlier in his career, he was an Assistant Portfolio Manager and the Co-Director of Research at EJF Capital. Mr. Turner was also an Assistant Director of Equity Research at Compass Point Research & Trading. Additionally, he held investment analyst and research roles at several firms including Hovde Capital, Barrier Investments and FBR Capital Markets.

He joins an established team focused on the evolution of fintech and banking, traditional finance and the housing ecosystem including, BTIG Mortgage and Specialty Finance Sales Specialist Gabe Poggi, Managing Director, and BTIG Digital Assets Strategy and Sales Specialists Michael Kaye, Managing Director, and David Arnold, Director. The BTIG FinTech and Digital Assets Research team is led by Mark Palmer, Managing Director, who covers a growing list of more than twenty companies in the space. Isaac Boltansky, Managing Director and BTIG Director of Policy Research, is responsible for analyzing and forecasting how potential policy shifts impact financial services companies as banking, regulation and technology converge. Stephen Terry, Managing Director and Head of BTIG FinTech Investment Banking, is leading the firm's advisory practice for fintech corporate clients. Mr. Terry and his team maintain active dialogues with a global network of both public and private fintech companies seeking capital and strategic advice.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the team," commented Mr. Wychulis. "As traditional banks continue to adopt new technologies and data strategies offered by fintech companies, he will help our corporate and institutional investor clients navigate this evolving landscape. With his understanding of the banking system, regulatory environment, and technology, he will provide differentiated analysis on the future of financial services."

The firm continues to broaden and diversify its offering of services and is committed to further expansion in fintech and digital assets across all lines of business. Current company coverage includes integrated B2B payments, consumer payments, neo banks, banking-as-a-service, card issuers, restaurant and retail point-of-service (POS) platforms, money-transfer services, exchanges and brokers, institutional prime brokerages, decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, crypto custody platforms, blockchain infrastructure providers, staking platforms, blockchain-enabled metaverse games, digital asset lending platforms and other market participants.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 700 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 20 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more. BTIG does and may seek to do business, including investment banking and/or other capital markets business, with companies which are the subject of Corporate Access services. To learn more about BTIG, visit www.btig.com.

