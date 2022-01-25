The Future of Learning is Personalized – Realizeit Research Brief

Realizeit releases a research brief on the importance of personalized learning, its impact on performance, and how to achieve personalization at scale.

Learning technology innovator, Realizeit announces the publication of the research brief, Personalized Learning at Scale: Embracing an Adaptive Mindset. The research brief explores the importance of personalized learning as an L&D strategy and its impact on individual and organizational performance.

Realizeit commissioned Brandon Hall Group to write the brief based on their extensive research into learning trends covered in their 2021 study on Upskilling and Reskilling and Realizeit's unique lens into learning technology. The brief covers the impact of personalization on learning effectiveness through the lens of personalized learning technology.

Takeaways from this report include identifying the top challenges to delivering personalized learning at scale and the areas of impact that make up the ROI of personalized learning. The research also highlights the learning practices that are found in high impact firms which builds the case for personalization.

"Our research has clearly pointed to the importance of personalized learning as an L&D strategy," said David Wentworth, Principal Learning Analyst at the Brandon Hall Group. "One of our most impactful findings is that 93% of companies feel that personalized learning is ‘very' or ‘critically' important to both individual and company performance."

"We are happy to deliver this research brief leveraging Brandon Hall Group's industry leading research and insights highlighting their recent findings on upskilling and reskilling at scale through personalized learning," said Manoj Kulkarni, Realizeit CEO. "One of the discoveries that aligns with our experience is that while personalized learning is a valued strategy, many L&D leaders remain challenged by the necessary technology. With this in mind, we share our perspective on how to bridge the technology gap and hope this will bring added value to the reader."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005401/en/