AIROS Medical and Fist Assist Devices, LLC Announce Launch of Commercial Website for Fist Assist FA-1 Wearable Medical Device

AIROS Medical, Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of compression therapy devices, and Fist Assist Devices, LLC (Fist Assist), an innovative medical device company, today announced the launch of an e-commerce website, www.fistassistusa.com, for the sale of the Fist Assist FA-1 compression device.

The FDA 510(k)-cleared Fist Assist Model FA-1 device is a wearable, intermittent pneumatic compression device that is worn on the arm to increase circulation and reduce pain in the treated areas. The device features a pump that inflates an air bladder and then deflates, squeezing the arm. The battery-powered device is ideal for patients seeking to increase circulation and can be utilized at home without a physician's script.

The commercial website allows patients and caregivers to purchase the FA-1 device and have it shipped to their home, office, or medical facility at a cost of $249.00 per device.

"We are thrilled to give patients the ability to purchase the ground-breaking Fist Assist Model FA-1 device and begin experiencing its many clinical benefits immediately," says Tej Singh M.D., M.B.A., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Fist Assist Devices, LLC. "Physicians, nurses, and patients across the country have started to see how the FA-1 device increases circulation, which is sorely needed by many patient populations. Coupled with our recent progress with the FDA and the publishing of promising FA-1 clinical trials, this website launch will help us continue our momentum as we strive to help patients battling various healthcare conditions."

AIROS Medical is the exclusive distributor of the Fist Assist Model FA-1 device in the United States. Fist Assist Devices, LLC and AIROS Medical formed a collaborative partnership in July of 2020.

About AIROS Medical, Inc.

AIROS® Medical, Inc. is a medical technology manufacturer, designer, and distributor that specializes in compression therapy. The company's team of engineers, regulatory experts, and clinical partners create medical devices that improve quality of life for patients battling lymphatic and venous disorders. The company's product line includes the AIROS 6 and AIROS 8 Sequential Compression Devices and various compression garments that provide therapy to the legs, arms, shoulders, chest, and back. AIROS is also the exclusive U.S. distributor of the Fist Assist Model FA-1 pneumatic compression device, available for sale at www.fistassistusa.com. AIROS was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA. Learn more at www.airosmedical.com.

About Fist Assist Devices, LLC

Fist Assist Devices is a privately held company from Las Vegas, NV that has developed the Fist Assist technology over the past 30 years. The Fist Assist technology is patent-protected and is focused on developing an intermittent, external wearable pneumatic compression for arm massage and increased circulation in the United States and increased forearm vein enhancement and AV fistula dilation/maturation in India, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The Fist Assist FA-1 device is distributed in India via an alliance with Medifocus (http://medifocusindia.com). For further information, please visit www.fistassistdevices.com.

