MetricStream Unveils ConnectedGRC, Enabling Organizations to Build Cyber Resilience, Enhance ESG Scores, and Power Business Growth

MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), today announced ConnectedGRC solutions that address today's most urgent business challenges related to risk, compliance, audit, cyber risks, and environmental, social, governance (ESG). Over the last 24 months, organizations have been challenged by a rapid increase of cybersecurity risks, business disruptions, regulatory pressures, and a constantly evolving need to demonstrate responsible business practices.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005811/en/
Businesses that have historically used multiple risk and compliance point solutions experience broken processes, isolated data, and insufficient insights. MetricStream's connected GRC software solutions are designed for professionals seeking a single, intuitive platform that enables enhanced collaboration, information sharing, and a quantitative approach to risk management.
"The old ways of managing risk – siloed, compartmentalized, and manual – are no longer effective or efficient. Risk is pervasive, stretching across the enterprise," said Bruce Dahlgren, Chief Executive Officer, MetricStream. "It's time for leaders to manage, embrace, and thrive on risk by breaking down silos and implementing a Connected GRC strategy that becomes a single source of truth to make more strategic business decisions."
ConnectedGRC is powered by MetricStream Intelligence which includes embedded best practices, deep domain capabilities, artificial intelligence (AI) powered real-time insights, and risk quantification capabilities. Designed to address the primary challenges for today's GRC professionals, ConnectedGRC offers three distinct product lines with a rapid time to value: BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC.
- BusinessGRC: Get a connected view of risk and collaborate seamlessly across Risk, Compliance, and Audit teams; harness combined insights into a strategic advantage for business growth, competitive edge, and brand differentiation.
- CyberGRC: Gain real-time visibility and quantified risk insights across IT, Cyber, and Vendor risk, helping risk professionals prioritize their cyber investments, policies, and safeguarding the organization with active cyber risk management.
- ESGRC: Enable a simplified approach towards collecting and reporting on all industry and organizational Environmental, Social, and Governance Requirements, helping risk professionals meet all ESG data, disclosure, and framework requirements and enhance customer, investor, and public brand perceptions.
These solutions are available for organizations to buy in three preconfigured packages – Prime, Premium, and Enterprise – that offer simple pricing, flexibility, and scalability organizations require as their GRC programs diversify and grow.
About MetricStream, Inc.
MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines – BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC – are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.
MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005811/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.