Barbara Bilello Named Partner at RegentAtlantic

RegentAtlantic announced today that Barbara Bilello, Wealth Advisor, has been named a Partner of the Firm. Barbara joined RegentAtlantic in 2017 with more than 25 years of experience in financial services. As a Wealth Advisor, Barbara works with high-net-worth clients and their families across generations.

She is the Co-Chair of the RegentAtlantic Wall Street Women Forum, celebrating its 12th year with the annual event to be held this spring at the New York Stock Exchange. Barbara has been named an honoree of Crain's New York Business Notable LGBTQ Leaders and Executives in 2020, the inaugural list, and in 2021. A frequent guest speaker for both the LGBTQ community as well as regional organizations, she most recently appeared as a panelist for her alma mater Providence College's webinar series on wealth management. Barbara is also an active volunteer for the Northern New Jersey chapter of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and has served on the board of Leading for Children, a nonprofit organization that provides early learning experiences.

Barbara began her career at Goldman, Sachs & Co. and U.S. Trust. She earned her B.A. from Providence College in Rhode Island. She and her family split their time between Williamsburg, Brooklyn and Asbury Park, New Jersey.

RegentAtlantic was recently named for the second consecutive year to the Barron's ranking of America's Top RIA Firms. The Barron's list is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. RegentAtlantic is a Registered Investment Advisor with $6.1 billion in assets under management as of 12/31/2021.

