South Korea Heated Tobacco Compatible Products Market Report 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Market Report: Heated Tobacco Compatible Products in South Korea" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on compatible devices in South Korea, which are hardware that can be used with consumables designed for other devices produced by large tobacco companies

The number of heated tobacco brands and models compatible with leading brands of consumables in South Korea grew strongly in 2020 but plateaued in 2021. Average compatible hardware product pricing has declined in 2021; KT&G's Lil product has also declined and is competitive with compatible product prices; Iqos has maintained its premium price.

Average compatible hardware battery capacity has been increasing during 2021, while most products seem to provide maximum temperatures between 300-350 degrees C.

In consumer reviews, price, design and smoke production are most often mentioned, but price, design and ease of cleaning are less important than other features in driving overall product satisfaction.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Introduction Compatible Products in South Korea Consumer Review Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3jgeu6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005830/en/