Supporting Couples and Providing Guidance on Mental Health, Relationship and Financial Wellness, The Knot Launches the Ultimate Wedding Wellness Destination

Kicking off the Year-Long Initiative Focused on Supporting Holistic Wellness, Olympic Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin Premieres as the Cover Star for The Knot Magazine's Spring Wellness Issue

The Knot, an authority in wedding planning, advice and resources, today announces the launch of The Knot Wellness, providing support and guidance around the most important wellness topics facing Millennials and Gen Z as they transition to the next stages in life. The year-long content initiative will serve as a destination for all —single, engaged and married—to navigate conversations and lifestyles across relationship, financial and mental health topics. Through relevant and authority-driven content from The Knot's own editorial team and a renowned network of experts, those embracing lifestyles of well-being will find their footing in The Knot's new online wellness destination www.theknot.com/wellness.

The events of the past two years emphasized the importance of mental health and overall well-being more than ever, transforming it from a trend to a sustained lifestyle for individuals. According to a study of more than 600 females in a relationship, engaged and married people, the top two issues respondents personally care most about are mental health and body image/self-esteem. Further, relationship health (59%), mental health (52%) and financial well-being (44%) were cited by married respondents as the most important topics for the wedding industry to address*.

"For 25 years, we've had the honor of being a leading wedding planning authority for millions of engaged couples. While this period in a couple's life is joyous, it can also be a time of stress. The reality is, we're in the midst of a wedding boom, with this year anticipated to have the most weddings in recent history - an estimated 2.6 million** in the U.S. alone - and couples are still navigating the pandemic," said Kiara Kempski, Vice President of Consumer Marketing of The Knot Worldwide. "In honoring our mission of continued innovation to best serve couples with relevant and valuable content, tools and services, it was necessary for The Knot to prioritize and normalize conversations around mental health, financial literacy and relationship care before, during and after the wedding."

The Knot has partnered with some of the most influential voices in wellness to contribute their expertise through content launching on The Knot.com/wellness in the coming weeks and months. These renowned experts and organizations are industry leaders that have helped millions of people incorporate wellness practices into their daily lives.

In addition to a breadth of digital content, The Knot Magazine quarterly issues will also provide a source of authoritative and relevant wellness pieces. Launching on newsstands today, Olympic Gold Medalist and American Hurdler Sydney McLaughlin graces the cover of The Knot Magazine's Spring Wellness issue. Sydney exclusively discusses her upcoming nuptials to fiancé, former NFL player Andre Levrone Jr., as well as how her faith and profession helps to keep her mentally balanced. In addition to Sydney McLaughlin's feature story, the Spring issue includes editorial articles focused on wellness such as Beauty as Self Care, Planning Pitfalls That Drain You and A Wellness Registry, plus a powerful essay on turning tragedy to triumph.

"With our Spring issue serving as the launchpad of The Knot Wellness initiative, it was vital we featured a notable person as our cover star who routinely practices and prioritizes health and wellness across the board. Sydney McLaughlin is a powerful example of a to-be-wed who places the importance of her own mental and relationship health at the top of her list, while balancing the demands of her training and career," said Lauren Kay, Executive Editor of The Knot. "We're honored to share Sydney's story, advice and best practices, plus wellness content throughout the issue focused on supporting couples through every step of their journey."

For more information on The Knot Wellness initiative and inspiring wellness content, visit www.theknot.com/wellness.

About The Knot

The Knot is an authority on wedding planning and advice, offering a seamless, all-in-one solution—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries, invitations and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national wedding magazine, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that's uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

*According to a November 2021 study by The Knot Worldwide of approximately 625 respondents, including a gen-pop sample of females in a relationship and engaged or married users of The Knot.

**Estimate based upon The Knot Worldwide COVID pulse surveys of more than 7,500 engaged couples conducted in 2020-2021 and U.S. Census Bureau data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005760/en/