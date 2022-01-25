Groove Hires Craig Thomas as SVP of Operations

30-year industry veteran to accelerate growth and international expansion as head of Finance, Legal, and GTM operations
Groove, the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that Craig Thomas has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Operations. A 30-year industry veteran, Craig has a proven track-record helping high-growth companies like Oracle, Apple, Jasper, and ThousandEyes scale their operations to successful exits.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005456/en/
Craig Thomas, SVP of Operations at Groove (Photo: Business Wire)
As SVP of Operations, Craig heads up Groove's Finance, Legal, GTM Operations, and other initiatives designed to accelerate the company's growth in the U.S. and internationally. Craig is spearheading several initiatives to support the company's expansion in EMEA and APAC, which includes a new Dublin-based office to service Groove's rapidly expanding European client base with sales and customer support.
"After experiencing the transformative power of Groove firsthand as a very happy customer at ThousandEyes, I couldn't resist the opportunity to help guide Groove's next level of growth," said Craig Thomas, SVP of Operations at Groove. "We're seeing a lot of global demand, and I'm excited about helping Groove scale to meet the demand. The upside of using Groove is phenomenal. Without it, your sales force won't be as productive as it needs to be."
Most recently, Craig served as vice president of revenue operations at SaaS internet intelligence company ThousandEyes. During his five-year tenure, Craig implemented Groove to maximize the company's investment in Salesforce, boost sales productivity, and build a foundation for repeatable and sustainable growth. Craig played an instrumental role in scaling the company's go-to-market operations, which ultimately led to a $1 billion acquisition by Cisco.
"When evaluating sales engagement platforms at ThousandEyes, enterprise security and flexibility were critical, but I also needed to find a solution that our reps would actually use — only Groove ticked all of those boxes," said Craig. "Groove's unique market position makes it the perfect platform for large enterprise and high-growth companies to boost the productivity and effectiveness of their revenue teams by building on their existing Salesforce investment."
Craig has been successfully helping startups scale for three decades. Prior to ThousandEyes, Craig spent six years as vice president of revenue operations at Jasper, where he helped it scale from a small Sequoia-backed SaaS IoT start-up to a successful enterprise tech company that was acquired by Cisco for $1.4 billion. Craig also spent nearly a decade at Apple, where he managed revenue operations as the company grew exponentially with the launches of the original iPod, iPhone, and iPad.
About Groove
Groove is the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce. Built for the needs of relationship-based sellers, Groove increases rep productivity, drives Salesforce adoption, and provides revenue leaders with key insights to know what's driving their business. Because Groove is Salesforce native, it has the most advanced activity capture in the industry, ensuring that revenue teams can rely on accurate reporting and forecasting, lowered compliance risk, and streamlined administration. Whether it's automating CRM data entry or empowering reps to generate pipeline and close more deals, Groove gives reps 20% of their week back to focus on high-value activities.
Over 70,000 people use Groove at some of the world's largest and fastest-growing companies, including Google, BBVA, Atlassian, Uber, and Capital One. Groove has ranked #1 in customer satisfaction on G2 in five sales technology categories and has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for three years in a row. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005456/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.