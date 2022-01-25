Groove Hires Craig Thomas as SVP of Operations

30-year industry veteran to accelerate growth and international expansion as head of Finance, Legal, and GTM operations

Groove, the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that Craig Thomas has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Operations. A 30-year industry veteran, Craig has a proven track-record helping high-growth companies like Oracle, Apple, Jasper, and ThousandEyes scale their operations to successful exits.

As SVP of Operations, Craig heads up Groove's Finance, Legal, GTM Operations, and other initiatives designed to accelerate the company's growth in the U.S. and internationally. Craig is spearheading several initiatives to support the company's expansion in EMEA and APAC, which includes a new Dublin-based office to service Groove's rapidly expanding European client base with sales and customer support.

"After experiencing the transformative power of Groove firsthand as a very happy customer at ThousandEyes, I couldn't resist the opportunity to help guide Groove's next level of growth," said Craig Thomas, SVP of Operations at Groove. "We're seeing a lot of global demand, and I'm excited about helping Groove scale to meet the demand. The upside of using Groove is phenomenal. Without it, your sales force won't be as productive as it needs to be."

Most recently, Craig served as vice president of revenue operations at SaaS internet intelligence company ThousandEyes. During his five-year tenure, Craig implemented Groove to maximize the company's investment in Salesforce, boost sales productivity, and build a foundation for repeatable and sustainable growth. Craig played an instrumental role in scaling the company's go-to-market operations, which ultimately led to a $1 billion acquisition by Cisco.

"When evaluating sales engagement platforms at ThousandEyes, enterprise security and flexibility were critical, but I also needed to find a solution that our reps would actually use — only Groove ticked all of those boxes," said Craig. "Groove's unique market position makes it the perfect platform for large enterprise and high-growth companies to boost the productivity and effectiveness of their revenue teams by building on their existing Salesforce investment."

Craig has been successfully helping startups scale for three decades. Prior to ThousandEyes, Craig spent six years as vice president of revenue operations at Jasper, where he helped it scale from a small Sequoia-backed SaaS IoT start-up to a successful enterprise tech company that was acquired by Cisco for $1.4 billion. Craig also spent nearly a decade at Apple, where he managed revenue operations as the company grew exponentially with the launches of the original iPod, iPhone, and iPad.

About Groove

Groove is the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce. Built for the needs of relationship-based sellers, Groove increases rep productivity, drives Salesforce adoption, and provides revenue leaders with key insights to know what's driving their business. Because Groove is Salesforce native, it has the most advanced activity capture in the industry, ensuring that revenue teams can rely on accurate reporting and forecasting, lowered compliance risk, and streamlined administration. Whether it's automating CRM data entry or empowering reps to generate pipeline and close more deals, Groove gives reps 20% of their week back to focus on high-value activities.

Over 70,000 people use Groove at some of the world's largest and fastest-growing companies, including Google, BBVA, Atlassian, Uber, and Capital One. Groove has ranked #1 in customer satisfaction on G2 in five sales technology categories and has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. for three years in a row. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

