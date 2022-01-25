Andersen Global Adds Member Firms in Croatia

Andersen Global continues to cultivate a strong European presence as Croatian tax and advisory firm Andersen BD d.o.o. (formerly BD Savjetovanje d.o.o.) becomes the organization's newest member firm to adopt the Andersen brand. Andersen Global also welcomes member firm KALLAY & PARTNERS, a Zagreb-based law firm and collaborating firm since 2019. Together, the member firms will provide complementary tax and legal solutions, demonstrating the unified and seamless approach of the global organization.
"As tax and legal legislation globally becomes more complex, we aim to continue providing best-in-class service and help our clients navigate the various aspects of their business operations," said Branka Topolovec new Managing Partner of Andersen in Croatia. "The adoption of the Andersen brand is a milestone for our firm's growth and development and gives us a competitive advantage in the market by allowing us to provide our clients with a full suite of capabilities in Croatia as well as globally."
With a focus on private clients and Croatian foreign-owned businesses, Andersen in Croatia provides tax, financial, and business advisory services, including valuation, M&A support and due diligence. KALLAY & PARTNERS provides foreign and domestic clients with a broad range of legal services, including commercial and corporate law, real estate, labor law, arbitration and mediation, and restructuring.
"As a member firm of Andersen Global, we will be able to broaden our footprint and enhance our service offerings," said Marko Kallay, Office Managing Director of KALLAY & PARTNERS. "We have a strong working relationship with Branka and her team, and will continue to work in tandem with them to provide comprehensive, integrated client solutions."
Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "The team in Croatia reinforces our commitment to serve clients with independent and synergistic services. This integration supports the development of our organization's global platform and allows us to maintain our foothold in the region."
Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 9,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 326 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.
