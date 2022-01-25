AmerisourceBergen Welcomes New SVP and Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer, Ann Anaya

As part of AmerisourceBergen's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, the global healthcare company today announced the appointment of Ann Anaya as the organization's SVP and Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer.

In this position, Anaya will lead the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and be responsible for driving AmerisourceBergen's global DEI strategy to enable a more inclusive culture, foster more engaging environments and deliver more favorable customer and patient outcomes.

"Investing in our people and fostering a culture that is purpose-driven and inclusive is an integral part of AmerisourceBergen's strategy. The appointment of Ann is a continuation of our commitment to supporting DEI initiatives and creating an environment where all of our team members can feel empowered, respected and included," said Gina Clark, EVP, Chief Administration and Communications Officer at AmerisourceBergen. "Ann brings tremendous experience to this role and I am looking forward to her innovative approach that will drive meaningful and measurable change while further accelerating our diversity and inclusion journey."

Prior to assuming her role at AmerisourceBergen, Anaya spent nearly nine years at 3M, with the past five years as their Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of Global Inclusion. While in this role, Anaya received numerous awards and honors such as Hispanic Executive's top 10 leaders of 2021 and Top 100 Chief Diversity Officers by the National Diversity Council. Anaya also spent more than 11 years serving as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota. She has a doctorate in law with distinction from the University of Minnesota Law School and holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Minnesota College of Liberal Arts.

About AmerisourceBergen

