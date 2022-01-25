Lincoln Financial Group Named a Top 100 Company to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022

Company Ranks High among Companies Offering Flexible Work

Lincoln Financial Group LNC today announced that it has been named to FlexJobs' list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. This list is based on an analysis of about 57,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. Lincoln is one of 100 companies that had the highest number of remote job openings throughout 2021. A "remote job" is defined as a professional-level job that allows the employee to work from home either entirely or part of the time.

"At Lincoln, we are committed to providing flexible career opportunities," said Jen Warne, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Lincoln Financial Group. "In the spring of 2021, we rolled out a new hybrid work model which creates more flexibility for our employees while keeping our offices and intentional in-person collaboration as key components of the way we work. We've always been guided by what is in the best interest of our employees and our customers, and this model strikes the right balance between giving employees the flexibility they want and need through remote work options, while continuing to best deliver for our customers. We are so proud of this recognition and the outstanding contributions of our HR team!"

Lincoln was ranked #38 on the list. The company has hired for jobs with remote work options across multiple corporate and business functions, including but not limited to actuarial, claims support, customer care, investments, legal, sales and product, software engineering and cyber security roles.

"One of FlexJobs' recent surveys found that only three percent of workers would prefer to return to the office full-time after the pandemic," said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "The important role that remote work plays in today's modern workplace cannot be underestimated, and smart companies, like the ones featured on this list, will formally integrate remote work into their business model for the long-term. Our intent in creating this list in 2014 remains the same in 2022, which is to help job seekers connect with companies that are not only providing remote career opportunities, but also leading the way for a more flexible future of work," Sutton concluded.

To view the entire 2022 Top 100 Companies for Remote Jobs list, please visit: https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/top-100-companies-for-remote-jobs-in-2022/

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation LNC and its affiliates. The company had $322 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs' list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote and flexible jobs, with over 100 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the largest database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time and freelance. To support job seekers in all phases of their journey, FlexJobs also offers expert advice and career coaching services. In addition, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited in top national outlets, including CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

