Crypto Pioneer and Metaverse Thought Leader, Lou Kerner, Joins Dreamium Labs as Company Advisor

Dreamium Labs, the world's leading open metaverse platform developer, announced today it added Lou Kerner to its advisory board.

Mr. Kerner will bring his deep experience in crypto, venture capital and business operations as well as his extensive network to support Dreamium Labs' hyper scale growth of their open metaverse platform.

"The metaverse is the biggest thing to happen in the history of humanity," said Mr. Kerner. "I believe the metaverse needs to be open, allowing for decentralized ownership and creation of identities and content by all participants. Dreamium Labs' Dreamscape Open Metaverse is well positioned to play a leading role in enabling this world changing technology."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to add Lou to our team," stated Mike Rubin, Founder and CEO of Dreamium Labs. "Lou is a brilliant thought leader that joins us in recognizing the importance of breaking out of the restrictive 'siloverse' mindset currently adopted by some of the better known platforms. Lou will provide tremendous value through his network and crypto platform to create awareness about the significance of the simplicity in our on-boarding, self-sovereignty of intelligent, immersive identities as well as interconnected virtual worlds and economies."

About Dreamium Labs

Dreamium Labs (Dreamium) is the world's leading and sole "layer zero" open metaverse platform that simplifies interconnecting virtual worlds, people and economies. To date, the company has successfully launched the Dreamscape Open Metaverse, the miniiworld iOS app and the Mutants of the Metaverse NFT project. The company has assembled a team of leading developers, engineers and technical artists from a cross-section of the blockchain, gaming and entertainment landscapes.

