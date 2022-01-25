Oxford Finance's Leveraged Lending Group Closes More Than $1.4 BN of Capital Commitments in 2021

$1.4BN+ in New Capital Commitments
20 New Platform Transactions
7 Upsizes with Existing Borrowers
Oxford Finance LLC ("Oxford") is a leading provider of capital for growth and development to life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide. We are pleased to announce our Healthcare Leveraged Lending Group has built on its 2020 new business record by closing on more than $1.4 billion of capital commitments in 2021, including over $700 million closed in the 4th quarter of the year. The Group invested in 20 new platform companies and upsized the debt facilities for seven (7) portfolio companies to support M&A growth.
Investments were made alongside twelve (12) new sponsor relationships and with repeat private equity clients who recognize Oxford's value-added approach, flexible capital, and efficient execution capabilities. The Group invested across a broad spectrum of healthcare sub-sectors including behavioral health, dental & physician practice management, home health & hospice, medical products, payor services, primary and urgent care, veterinary care, and women's health.
Oxford remains a leader in the lending industry because of our financial strength and commitment to be fair, flexible, and responsive to the changing needs of our clients. Oxford has originated over $8.5 billion in loans to 500+ companies, and currently has a loan portfolio of over $3 billion. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with offices in California and the greater New York City area. For more information, visit https://oxfordfinance.com.
