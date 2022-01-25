Poland HnB (Heat-not-Burn) Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouches Markets Regulatory Report 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Regulatory Report: Poland - HnB, Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouches" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Heated tobacco consumables are considered in Poland to be novel tobacco products.
Devices used for heating tobacco are not explicitly regulated by the law, however according to the Trade Inspection Authority they fall under the category of tobacco-related products, intended for use with tobacco products.
All kinds of tobacco products for oral use are banned, while tobacco-free pouches are subject to general consumer laws.
Tobacco products are the subject of intense regulatory activity and their availability, advertising and promotion are strictly regulated; however, law enforcement is not yet fully developed.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Outlook
- Poland: The Basics
- National Regulatory Framework
- Age Restrictions
- Product Restrictions
- Labelling And Packaging
- Obligation To Notify
- Retail Channel Restrictions
- Public Usage
- Advertising And Marketing
- Taxation
- Relevant Laws
- Relevant Bodies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crn1s
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005818/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.