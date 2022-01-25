Faire La Fête Continues to Expand Distribution Footprint

The Authentic French Sparkling Wine Brand Adds Additional Markets with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

First Growth Brands Inc. and its flagship brand Faire La Fête, the fast-growing French champagne, known for its superb quality, low sugar and fantastic price point, continues to expand at a rapid rate.

Faire La Fête Brut (Photo: Business Wire)

The vibrant sparkler has already reached new heights in its national distribution partnership with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Now sold in 22 SGWS markets, Faire La Fête continues to see accelerated growth with sales up over 272% in 2021 vs. 2020.

As part of this expansion with SGWS, Faire La Fête has added Arkansas, Hawaii, Kentucky, Oklahoma and South Carolina to its list of markets.

When asked about the addition of these new markets, Edward Holl, Chairman and CEO of First Growth Brands, said, "For years, consumers have loved champagne, but always saw it as a special occasion drink. Faire La Fête is changing that providing amazing quality at an accessible price point, making it the perfect champagne to drink any day and at any time."

Chris Siconolfi, Senior Vice President of Sales stated, "We are delighted with the successful expansion for Faire La Fête into these additional SGWS markets. Our goal is to build Faire La Fête into one of the leading French sparkling brands in the country."

Consumers can now find Faire La Fête in a total of 34 markets, including these 22 markets with SGWS: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, South Carolina and South Dakota.

About Faire La Fête

Faire La Fête, which is French for "to party with friends", was first introduced in the U.S. in 2015 and today is distributed across major metro markets by Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits. Faire La Fête is France's answer to making champagne affordable again by offering consumers the same traditional quality of $60+ Champagnes at a third of the price. Faire La Fête is produced by First Growth Brands in Limoux, France, the birthplace of champagne in 1531. Sustainably hand-harvested, bottle aged, and half the sugar of tank-fermented Prosecco, Faire La Fête is convincing American consumers, who love champagne but couldn't afford it for daily celebration, that they now can.

