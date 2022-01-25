Built In Honors Array With 2022 Best Places to Work Award

Array, a platform that delivers innovative, rapidly deployable credit and identity products to leading fintechs and financial institutions, announced this week that it was selected for Built In's 2022 Best Remote-First companies to work for. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise space, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"This recognition as a top remote-first company really is a testament to the efforts and dedication of our team in fostering an empathetic, collaborative and flexible work environment at Array. We have been a remote-first company since our inception, but with that comes the responsibility to ensure that employees still feel they can collaborate & innovate while working remotely. While we grow our workforce even more in 2022 we will continue to keep employees and their experience at the forefront of our mission," said Martin Toha, CEO of Array.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and company-wide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote- and flexible-work opportunities, programs for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," said Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer at Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ARRAY IS HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://array.com/careers.

About Array

Array is a financial enablement platform, specializing in embeddable tools and white label solutions, used by leading fintechs and financial institutions across the U.S. Array works with its clients to drive greater engagement with their end customers by delivering innovative, rapidly deployed credit and identity products that enhance end user experience.

Array was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit Array.com.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005742/en/