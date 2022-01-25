TruRating Crowned Best Business Intelligence and Analytics Platform for Retail a 3rd Year in a Row at NRF 2022 VIP Awards

TruRating sealed its reputation as the go-to platform for retail analytics, with a record-breaking third consecutive win at the NRF associated VIP Awards for Best Business Intelligence and Analytics Platform.
TruRating's Kelsey Erickson, Georgina Nelson and Alan Outlaw pick up the awards for Best Business Intelligence and Analytics Platform and The Retailer's Favorite. (Photo: Business Wire)
On a busy night in Gotham Hall, New York, Georgina Nelson, Founder and CEO, Alan Outlaw, NAM President, and Kelsey Erickson, Global Head of Sales, took to the stage to receive the award in front of a packed crowd.
As the team made their way up, a statement from TruRating's largest client, Canada Post, was read out, "We are finally receiving feedback in a way that is actionable and drives change. We are gaining clarity at a store level by the hour, day and week – this solution blows every other solution out of the water."
TruRating was also awarded finalist in The Retailer's Favorite category – of special note for its criteria recognizing the growing value of strategic partnerships between vendor and retailer, "You are always there, in good times and bad, and no drama, no friction. Your clients consistently reach out to you, even for things outside your expertise."
Discussing the win, Georgina Nelson said, "To be recognized by leaders in the retail industry, in front of an audience of peers would be enough, but to hear such incredibly positive sentiments from our customers – that's what makes this really special. The fact that this is our third win running? I cannot stop smiling. This is a testament to the incredible work of our team, and a complete validation that our product solves a genuine problem for many, many retailers."
Kelsey Erickson, TruRating's Global Head of Sales said, "Our customers look to us to partner with them and deliver actual value. These awards are a testament to our efforts to stand up and be that trusted partner, not just another over-hyped analytics solution. I can't wait to see this momentum grow in 2022."
About TruRating
TruRating is a multi-award-winning consumer intelligence and analytics platform, that provides leading brands with timely, accurate and granular customer feedback. Powered by patented technology, TruRating delivers targeted micro-surveys whenever and however a consumer pays for goods or services. Combining validate responses, with rich transactional data, TruRating helps retailers to understand the key drivers off repeat visits, satisfaction and customer spend. With industry leading response rates (80% in-store, 50% online) TruRating is challenging an industry built on low-response rates and biased survey data. Collected ratings also fuel a consumer facing recommendation platform. Founded by Georgina Nelson, TruRating is on a mission to give businesses the trusted insights they need to help shape the future of customer experience.
Find out more at: https://www.trurating.com
