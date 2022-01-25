Boxlight Announces New App for Broadcasting Alerts

Boxlight Corporation BOXL, a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, announces that its new application – MimioMessage – has been added to its award-winning ProColor interactive display.
MimioMessage allows users to broadcast messages, information, and alerts to all ProColor interactive displays at a school and/or within a district. During a time when schools are facing numerous challenges concerning the health and safety of their communities, MimioMessage gives administrators the ability to share important information quickly and simply. Other key features of MimioMessage:
- Hundreds of pre-built templates as well as in-built design functionality to create customized presentations
- Ability to broadcast content integrating digital images, posters, videos, social media, live tv, rolling text, and more
- Send content to a single display or to multiple displays across multiple sites simultaneously
Because of the dynamic features of MimioMessage, the ProColor interactive display can be used in more industries besides educational institutions.
The addition of the MimioMessage application is one of many updates to the award-winning ProColor interactive display which includes:
- Unplug'd screen mirroring software now has enhanced Split Screen Functionality, allowing users to run a second Android app at the same time
- Improved support for MAC M1 chip series devices
- Google Drive and OneDrive Cloud account connections for quick and easy access to cloud drives
- Setting enhancements such as enabling/disabling touch sounds, priority Wi-Fi implementation, and auto-remove file options
- New apps are available: Boxlight Training which opens to the Boxlight Professional Development page, MyStemKits opens to mystemkits.com, Calculator, and Chrome browser
- New Agent for quick connect, allowing for NDMS updates without full firmware updates
MimioMessage and the updates described make the ProColor interactive display a more robust and dynamic turnkey solution for schools and districts. For existing customers and owners, updates were sent over the air beginning January 21, 2022.
For more information on MimioMessage and the ProColor updates, please visit Boxlight.
About Boxlight Corporation
Boxlight Corporation BOXL ("Boxlight") is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
