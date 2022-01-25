Liquid Stock Expands Team With New Hires

Growing firm expands legal and underwriting teams

Liquid Stock, a leading partner for private company shareholders seeking liquidity, today announced the expansion of its growing team with the hiring of Annie Woodworth, Vice President of Legal, and Khatija Teekay, Investment Associate.

"More than ever, entrepreneurs need the freedom of liquidity to fulfill their equity opportunity," comments Robert Pitti, Founding Partner at Liquid Stock. "The market demand for innovative solutions that help entrepreneurs maximize their wealth and optimize taxes is only growing. As such, we're expanding and adding trusted experts to our team."

Annie joins Liquid Stock from 500 Startups, a global venture capital firm where she served as Counsel and was primarily focused on deal execution. Prior to 500 Startups, Annie was an associate in the Silicon Valley office of the law firm, O'Melveny & Myers where she advised emerging growth businesses, technology companies, and VC firms in venture financings, M&A, and general corporate matters. Annie received a BA in economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and a JD from Harvard Law School.

Khatija joins Liquid Stock from Deloitte, where she specialized in large-scale lending technology transformations as part of the firm's Digital Banking practice. Prior to Deloitte, she worked at the investment bank, Houlihan Lokey, where she developed a predictive analytics tool used to analyze the bank's sell-side M&A deals. Khatija graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a BS in Financial Actuarial Mathematics.

To learn more about Liquid Stock, please visit our website or reach out to hello@liquidstock.com.

ABOUT LIQUID STOCK

Liquid Stock is a leading source of liquidity for private company shareholders and option-holders holding valuable, illiquid assets. The firm's experienced team of experts build innovative and tailored solutions that allow private company equity-holders to exercise stock options, optimize taxes, and obtain liquidity. More information about Liquid Stock can be found at www.liquidstock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005016/en/