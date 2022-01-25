Liquid Stock Expands Team With New Hires

Growing firm expands legal and underwriting teams
Liquid Stock, a leading partner for private company shareholders seeking liquidity, today announced the expansion of its growing team with the hiring of Annie Woodworth, Vice President of Legal, and Khatija Teekay, Investment Associate.
"More than ever, entrepreneurs need the freedom of liquidity to fulfill their equity opportunity," comments Robert Pitti, Founding Partner at Liquid Stock. "The market demand for innovative solutions that help entrepreneurs maximize their wealth and optimize taxes is only growing. As such, we're expanding and adding trusted experts to our team."
Annie joins Liquid Stock from 500 Startups, a global venture capital firm where she served as Counsel and was primarily focused on deal execution. Prior to 500 Startups, Annie was an associate in the Silicon Valley office of the law firm, O'Melveny & Myers where she advised emerging growth businesses, technology companies, and VC firms in venture financings, M&A, and general corporate matters. Annie received a BA in economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and a JD from Harvard Law School.
Khatija joins Liquid Stock from Deloitte, where she specialized in large-scale lending technology transformations as part of the firm's Digital Banking practice. Prior to Deloitte, she worked at the investment bank, Houlihan Lokey, where she developed a predictive analytics tool used to analyze the bank's sell-side M&A deals. Khatija graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a BS in Financial Actuarial Mathematics.
To learn more about Liquid Stock, please visit our website or reach out to hello@liquidstock.com.
ABOUT LIQUID STOCK
Liquid Stock is a leading source of liquidity for private company shareholders and option-holders holding valuable, illiquid assets. The firm's experienced team of experts build innovative and tailored solutions that allow private company equity-holders to exercise stock options, optimize taxes, and obtain liquidity. More information about Liquid Stock can be found at www.liquidstock.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005016/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.