See Ad Disclosure

India Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouches (State Level) Market Regulatory Report 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
January 25, 2022 9:13 AM | 2 min read

The "Regulatory report: India (state level) Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouches" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India, the second-most populous country worldwide, is a federal parliamentary constitutional republic. It currently has 28 states and eight union territories, with several disputed territories with neighbouring countries.

As noted in our national report, Indian policymakers tend to prohibit any new tobacco and nicotine products, for they are considered a threat to public health; this can be seen from their ban on heated tobacco and e-cigarettes.

While national law has not explicitly banned oral tobacco products, and most states have followed guidance and introduced a ban on activities such as manufacture, storage and sale of products such as gutka or pan masala.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 States

3 Andhra Pradesh

4 Arunachal Pradesh

5 Assam

6 Bihar

7 Chhattisgarh

8 Goa

9 Gujarat

10 Haryana

11 Himachal Pradesh

12 Jharkhand

13 Karnataka

14 Kerala

15 Madhya Pradesh

16 Maharashtra

17 Manipur

18 Meghalaya

19 Mizoram

20 Nagaland

21 Odisha

22 Punjab

23 Rajasthan

24 Sikkim

25 Tamil Nadu

26 Telangana

27 Tripura

28 Uttarakhand

29 Uttar Pradesh

30 West Bengal

31 Union territories

32 Andaman and Nicobar Islands

33 Chandigarh

34 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

35 National Capital Territory of Delhi

36 Jammu and Kashmir

37 Ladakh

38 Puducherry

39 Lakshadweep

40 Relevant bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9za54

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

