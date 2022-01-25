India Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouches (State Level) Market Regulatory Report 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Regulatory report: India (state level) Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouches" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India, the second-most populous country worldwide, is a federal parliamentary constitutional republic. It currently has 28 states and eight union territories, with several disputed territories with neighbouring countries.
As noted in our national report, Indian policymakers tend to prohibit any new tobacco and nicotine products, for they are considered a threat to public health; this can be seen from their ban on heated tobacco and e-cigarettes.
While national law has not explicitly banned oral tobacco products, and most states have followed guidance and introduced a ban on activities such as manufacture, storage and sale of products such as gutka or pan masala.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 States
3 Andhra Pradesh
4 Arunachal Pradesh
5 Assam
6 Bihar
7 Chhattisgarh
8 Goa
9 Gujarat
10 Haryana
11 Himachal Pradesh
12 Jharkhand
13 Karnataka
14 Kerala
15 Madhya Pradesh
16 Maharashtra
17 Manipur
18 Meghalaya
19 Mizoram
20 Nagaland
21 Odisha
22 Punjab
23 Rajasthan
24 Sikkim
25 Tamil Nadu
26 Telangana
27 Tripura
28 Uttarakhand
29 Uttar Pradesh
30 West Bengal
31 Union territories
32 Andaman and Nicobar Islands
33 Chandigarh
34 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
35 National Capital Territory of Delhi
36 Jammu and Kashmir
37 Ladakh
38 Puducherry
39 Lakshadweep
40 Relevant bodies
