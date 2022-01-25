NEACH Announces New Board of Directors Members

Linda Carmichael, Keri Gonzalez, and Sean Lydon join board of directors

The New England Automated Clearing House (NEACH) has welcomed three new members to its board of directors: Linda J. Carmichael, Senior Vice President of Operations, Fidelity Co-Operative Bank; Keri A. Gonzalez, Senior Vice President, Operations & eServices, Savers Bank; and Sean Lydon, Vice President, Washington Savings Bank.

The NEACH board of directors is composed of 10-20 individuals from banks and credit unions, as well as one corporate member from a non-financial institution. The board oversees the governance and administration of the organization and addresses topics of strategic and operational significance to NEACH and its members. In selecting its board members, NEACH seeks diversity of experience and background. Terms for board members last three years.

"The shifts in the payments industry that the COVID-19 pandemic brought about continue to accelerate the pace of change," said Sean Carter, AAP, NCP, President and CEO, NEACH. "Linda, Keri, and Sean are all experienced, forward-thinking payments veterans who will help guide our organization into the future."

NEACH Board Chair Stephen Roy, President and CEO of Tricorp Federal Credit Union added, "Our newest board members complement our existing board's mix of competencies, and we feel they will provide welcome perspectives on the evolution of our industry."

About NEACH

The New England Automated Clearing House (NEACH) is a non-profit association that helps members originate and receive ACH transactions, and provides products, services, education, and marketing to increase the acceptance, use and quality of electronic transactions. For more information, visit neach.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005794/en/