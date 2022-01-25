NEACH Announces New Board of Directors Members

Linda Carmichael, Keri Gonzalez, and Sean Lydon join board of directors
The New England Automated Clearing House (NEACH) has welcomed three new members to its board of directors: Linda J. Carmichael, Senior Vice President of Operations, Fidelity Co-Operative Bank; Keri A. Gonzalez, Senior Vice President, Operations & eServices, Savers Bank; and Sean Lydon, Vice President, Washington Savings Bank.
The NEACH board of directors is composed of 10-20 individuals from banks and credit unions, as well as one corporate member from a non-financial institution. The board oversees the governance and administration of the organization and addresses topics of strategic and operational significance to NEACH and its members. In selecting its board members, NEACH seeks diversity of experience and background. Terms for board members last three years.
"The shifts in the payments industry that the COVID-19 pandemic brought about continue to accelerate the pace of change," said Sean Carter, AAP, NCP, President and CEO, NEACH. "Linda, Keri, and Sean are all experienced, forward-thinking payments veterans who will help guide our organization into the future."
NEACH Board Chair Stephen Roy, President and CEO of Tricorp Federal Credit Union added, "Our newest board members complement our existing board's mix of competencies, and we feel they will provide welcome perspectives on the evolution of our industry."
About NEACH
The New England Automated Clearing House (NEACH) is a non-profit association that helps members originate and receive ACH transactions, and provides products, services, education, and marketing to increase the acceptance, use and quality of electronic transactions. For more information, visit neach.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005794/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.