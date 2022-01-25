GrammaTech Reports Record Growth for 2021

Breakthrough Business Results Driven by New and Updated Products that Support Shift Left and SBOM Initiatives

GrammaTech, a leading provider of application security testing products and software research services, today announced record bookings for 2021 driven by two industry trends. Customers increasingly signed multi-year contracts to permanently embed the company's products into their development pipelines in order to implement security earlier in their processes (also known as Shift Left) and early adopters accelerated investments to acquire software bill of materials (SBOM) capabilities to protect against supply chain threats like Log4j.

The company also reported a new high water mark for its government research division including a $37M contract for the METIS project with the Office of Naval Research (ONR) as well as major new wins with the Department of Defense (DoD), US Cyber Command and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

"This was a record year for GrammaTech bookings in both our products business and government research division," said Mike Dager, CEO of GrammaTech. "The wide scale adoption of Shift Left principles has resulted in customers making long term investments in our CodeSonar product, while concerns over software supply chain security accelerated demand for CodeSentry. Meanwhile, our research division posted its best year ever by signing net new contracts and extensions for existing projects."

GrammaTech Business Highlights

Company realized over 100% growth in new bookings for CodeSonar and CodeSentry

GrammaTech bookings increased more than 4 times faster than the application security testing market's overall growth rate

Closed its largest deal to date for CodeSonar - a three year, $1.3 million dollar contract with Tinker Air Force Base for a full DevSecOps implementation

Secured several new government research contracts including the largest deal in company history with the METIS project for the Office of Naval Research (ONR) valued at $37 million, a DoD-wide production contract for Proteus with US Cyber Command, the DARPA Lifting Legacy Code to Safer Languages (LiLaC-SL) program, and a contract with NSA's Laboratory for Physical Sciences

Signed several government research contract extensions with DARPA for Cyber-Physical Systems reverse-engineering (ReMath) and with ONR for autonomic security of applications (ARTCAT).

Added two renowned industry executives to its Board of Directors: Mike Armistead, a successful entrepreneur with three decades of business leadership experience including in the Application Security Testing market, and Jim Routh, one of the most recognized CISOs in the financial services and healthcare industries

Announced a technology partnership with GitLab to integrate CodeSonar with GitLab's Ultimate DevSecOps platform, allowing customers to implement code analysis early and directly within CI/CD pipelines

Launched v2.0 of the CodeSentry software supply chain security platform that uses SBOMs to prevent the exploitation open-source vulnerabilities in purchased or third party software

Launched v6.0 of CodeSonar, which developers use to build safer and more secure code without disrupting their workflows

CodeSonar was accepted into the DoD "Iron Bank" repository and is available through the U.S. Air Force Platform One application portal

Introduced Shift Left Academy, an educational resource to help software development professionals implement a security first approach, which was named finalist in the 2021 DevOps Dozen 2 Awards

Awards Received several industry accolades, including being named a SINET16 winner and best Next-Gen in Software Composition Analysis product in the 2021 Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Awards. GrammaTech customer Iris ID was named finalist in the prestigious 2021 North American Software Testing Awards

