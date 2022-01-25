Arcserve Selected as Finalist for Storage Magazine and SearchStorage 2021 Products of the Year Awards

20TH Annual Awards Winners to be Announced on 15 February 2022

Arcserve, the world's most experienced data and ransomware protection provider, has been selected as a finalist for the Storage Magazine and SearchStorage 2021 Products of the Year Award in the backup and disaster recovery hardware, software, and services category. Arcserve's Unified Data Protection 8.0 solution is one of 11 finalists in this category, with winners announced on 15 February 2022.

Entries were judged on the following criteria: performance, innovation, ease of integration, ease of use and manageability, functionality, and value. The judges said that Arcserve Unified Data Protection 8.0, safeguarded by Sophos Intercept X Advanced, focused on ransomware protection for backups with native immutability. They said the product also includes backup of Oracle RMAN configurations, immutable cloud storage for backups, snapshot-based backup of Nutanix files, and backup for Microsoft Teams objects.

Said Florian Malecki, acting CMO at Arcserve: "It is an honor to be selected as a finalist for this prestigious award. Once again, the quality, capabilities, and reliability of our products are being recognized by independent experts. We are proud to take our position amongst the leading names in the industry. We look forward to the announcements of the winners next month."

More information about these awards and the selected finalists can be found here.

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a global top 5 data protection vendor, provides the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise and regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company's nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers' critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow Arcserve on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005488/en/