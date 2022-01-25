Growth Leader, John Parmley Named CEO at Zuul

Poised for expansion, Zuul addresses the unique challenges of securing OT technology at scale
Zuul Inc., provider of a connected Industrial Operations Technology (OT) cybersecurity platform, has appointed growth leader John Parmley as the company's CEO and President. John has more than 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, building technology businesses while driving revenue expansion and operational capabilities. He will lead Zuul's market expansion by delivering a security solution for OT that minimizes the risks associated with digital transformation and addresses the explosion of connected managed and unmanaged OT devices deployed in critical infrastructure and enterprises.
"I am proud to lead Zuul as we deliver game-changing security solutions to the extraordinarily vulnerable and complex critical infrastructure market. By taking a multifaceted approach, emphasizing availability over recovery, Zuul enables security teams to protect the people, servers, devices and networks that underpin critical business functions, while also managing compensating controls that get lost within siloed security solutions," said Parmley.
Prior to joining Zuul, Parmley served as General Manager of the Americas for Claroty Inc., an industry leader in network-based OT vulnerability management. There, he focused on revenue execution while building out and maturing sales teams including both enterprise and channel sales. Prior to Claroty Inc., Parmley was CEO at Safe-T USA (NASDAQ) as well as the Area Vice President for Tufin Technologies.
Zuul was incubated by the MasterPeace LaunchPad accelerator and is implemented and managed by OT security subject matter experts, including Edward Stanford, CTO and Founder.
"I am pleased to welcome John Parmley to the team and am eager to see what the future holds for Zuul," said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MasterPeace. "Zuul delivers an incredibly unique zero trust security solution to the critical infrastructure market and I am confident that John's extensive experience and fresh perspective, coupled with Edward's technical vision will position Zuul as a leading OT security provider."
To learn more about Zuul and how they address the unique challenges of connected industrial devices within OT environments at scale, please visit www.zuuliot.com.
About Zuul
Zuul protects connected operations technology (OT) devices in critical industries such as transportation, building automation and industrial control systems from cyber attacks. Zuul's approach to securing OT technology at scale minimizes the risks associated with digital transformation and the proliferation of connected OT devices. The centralized and contextual security orchestration offered by the Zuul Security Engine™ maximizes security investment, reduces complexity and human error and strengthens OT security. For more information, please visit: https://zuuliot.com/
