TEKsystems Joins Wisconsin's Registered Apprenticeship Program

Nationally recognized program aims to guide new talent into the state's growing tech sector

TEKsystems, a global provider of technology, business and talent solutions for more than 80% of the Fortune 500, today announced its approval as an employer sponsor and related instruction provider under the State of Wisconsin's nationally recognized Registered Apprenticeship (RA) Program. TEKsystems will oversee recruitment, training and on-the-job support for the IT Service Desk RA position with a goal of on ramping talent with diverse experiences and backgrounds into Wisconsin's growing technology sector.

TEKsystems will be one of the state-approved employer sponsors in the service desk field, and the company will manage recruiting, training and employment through their four Wisconsin-based offices. Classes are expected to start in the spring of 2022, though trainees will spend a vast majority of their apprenticeship in the workplace. A dedicated talent advocate manager from TEKsystems will be assigned to each registered apprentice. Using TEKsystems' proven support model, talent advocate managers will guide trainees, providing feedback and coaching from beginning to end of the program.

"Wisconsin Apprenticeship is a time-tested workforce solution benefitting both employers and apprentices," said Liz Pusch, section chief with Wisconsin Apprenticeship at the Department of Workforce Development. "Our goal has always been to assist industry in the growth of a highly skilled workforce in Wisconsin. That is especially true when it comes to meeting the needs of our growing tech sector. The IT Service Desk RA position is a tremendous entry point into a rewarding and well-paying career-field. I am thrilled to welcome TEKsystems into the program."

TEKsystems participation in the RA program received valuable support from the MKE Tech Coalition of which it is a member. The MKE Tech Coalition is a non-profit organization working to inclusively double tech talent in the Milwaukee region. It is comprised of over 100 members including technology companies, higher education institutions and private sector educational organizations and serves as a unifying voice for Milwaukee's tech community.

"Expanding the state's Registered Apprenticeship programs in tech was one of the Coalition's first major initiatives. We have seen proven success in other parts of the country so we know it will work in southeastern Wisconsin. It creates new opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to access (or advance in) tech careers at a time when our employers are unable to find the talent they need through traditional recruitment practices," explained Laura Schmidt, chief talent development officer for MKE Tech Coalition. "We are tremendously grateful to TEKsystems for their commitment to provide entry level roles with the mentorship needed to support ongoing career advancement for those with the aptitude and interest. Employer champions like TEKsystems are critical to meeting our shared objective to double the tech talent in the region."

"With nearly 40 years in the industry, TEKsystems is a leader in technology workforce development," said Kevin Moore, director of business operations Milwaukee at TEKsystems. "Our goal is far bolder than simply facilitating apprenticeships. We aspire to create more pathways to career success and to bring new talent into the workplace. Our aim is that apprentices will become the next generation of cloud engineers, software engineers, data scientists and cybersecurity analysts. With offices in Milwaukee, Madison, Brookfield and Appleton, we are well-prepared to support our customers and communities in this endeavor."

About TEKsystems and TEKsystems Global Services

We're TEKsystems. We accelerate business transformation for our customers. We bring real-world expertise to solve complex technology, business and talent challenges—across the globe. We're a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 customers, including 80% of the Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia, who partner with us for our scale, full-stack capabilities and speed. We're strategic thinkers, hands-on collaborators, helping customers capitalize on change. We're building tomorrow by delivering business outcomes and driving positive impacts in our global communities. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company. Learn more at TEKsystems.com.

About MKE Tech Hub Coalition

The MKE Tech Hub Coalition is a non-profit organization working to inclusively double tech talent in the Milwaukee region. We serve as a unifying voice for Milwaukee's tech community, working with others to grow a vibrant, inclusive ecosystem where tech and innovation create enduring regional prosperity and life-changing jobs. Formed in late 2019, approx. 100 member organizations now collaborate to grow tech jobs matched with the right supply of skilled talent through K-20, reskilling and attraction/retention initiatives. Underlying all initiatives is an intentional focus on increasing the diversity of our tech talent. To learn more and signup for our newsletter, visit www.mketech.org.

About Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development

Wisconsin's Department of Workforce Development efficiently delivers effective and inclusive services to meet Wisconsin's diverse workforce needs now and for the future. The department advocates for and invests in the protection and economic advancement of all Wisconsin workers, employers and job seekers through six divisions – Employment and Training, Vocational Rehabilitation, Unemployment Insurance, Equal Rights, Worker's Compensation and Administrative Services.

