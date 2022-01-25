RadiantESG Global Investors Completes Investment Platform Build-Out With ESG-Focused Small Cap Strategy Launch

RadiantESG ‘Positive Change Smaller Companies' will focus on small/mid cap companies in the US with strong fundamentals and compelling ESG characteristics

Mike Even appointed Independent Director

RadiantESG Global Investors (RadiantESG) has launched its first ESG integrated investment strategy following the completion of the build-out of its investment capability and operational infrastructure. The firm, currently in the process of SEC registration, was founded in July 2021 with the backing of HSBC Asset Management and has since secured partnerships to establish its operations, compliance, risk management and administrative functions.

Its newly-launched Positive Change Smaller Companies strategy will aim to address the growing demand for investing in companies exhibiting positive change in achieving sustainable and measurable results with respect to ESG factors. RadiantESG's differentiated approach to ESG analysis leverages its proprietary ESG MosaicTM data platform to capture investment opportunities across ESG Leaders, ESG Evolvers and UNSDG-aligned ‘Impact' companies. The strategy will be available through institutional separate accounts, commingled vehicles and separately managed accounts (SMAs).

RadiantESG plans to extend its suite of solutions with two additional ESG-integrated strategies – Positive Change Quality, which will incorporate its proprietary ESG methodology within an adaptive multi-factor process, and Planet Positive Leaders, a UNSDG-aligned thematic strategy.

Kathryn McDonald, Co-founder and Head of Investments and Sustainability at Radiant ESG said: "At a time of profound change, harnessing a purpose-driven culture, autonomy and agility, and genuine alignment with our key constituents will set us apart. We believe truly great investing outcomes are possible when an active and robust approach to ESG is implemented by an investment team built upon diversity, inclusion and entrepreneurism. We are thrilled to have launched our first strategy and are excited to engage with clients in 2022."

In conjunction with the strategy launch, the firm has also expanded its Board1 with the appointment of Mike Even as an Independent Director. Mike brings over 35 years' industry experience and previously served as the Chairman of Man Numeric and President & CEO of Numeric Investors. Mike built a global asset management organization for Citigroup prior to being appointed global CIO of its Private Bank and later, global CIO & Co-Head of Citigroup Asset Management, overseeing investment teams running more than US$500bn in client assets.

Heidi Ridley, Co-founder and CEO, RadiantESG Global Investors, added: "We are honored that Mike has joined our Board and thrilled to have united a unique group of talented colleagues who are committed to partnering with our clients in driving positive change within capital markets through our investments. We're committed to setting the standard for what we expect from portfolio companies, while executing on our ambition to pave the way toward a better future—embracing ESG considerations as a necessity in building sustainable investment portfolios and carving a positive future path for women and minorities."

RadiantESG is a diverse and majority employee-owned asset management firm, co-founded by Heidi Ridley and Kathryn McDonald, former CEO and Head of Sustainable Investing at Rosenberg Equities respectively. The firm specialises in delivering innovative ESG investment opportunities for institutional and wealth management clients globally.

[1] - RadiantESG Global Investors' Board also includes Heidi Ridley, co-founder and CEO, and Kathryn McDonald, co-founder and Head of Investments and Sustainability, RadiantESG Global Investors, and Erin Leonard, Head of Sustainability, HSBC Asset Management

About RadiantESG

United in the belief that ESG considerations and D&I have positive economic implications, and the power to drive innovation and change in societies around the world, industry veterans Heidi Ridley and Kathryn McDonald co-founded RadiantESG Global Investors, a women-led, diverse-owned investment firm focused on next-generation ESG investment solutions for institutional and wealth management clients globally.

The co-founders have a combined 50+ years of experience in asset management, with two decades spent in a variety of research and investment, product development, client relationship management and business development, and operational and executive roles at Rosenberg Equities, a pioneer in quantitative investing. The investment, data and technology professionals who make up the team at RadiantESG Global Investors have strong pedigrees and a unique diversity profile.

RadiantESG's investment solutions are informed by its proprietary ‘Positive Change' concept of ESG which captures ESG Leaders, ESG Evolvers and UNSDG-aligned companies. The strategies will aim to address shifts in demographics and growing demand for more sustainable investment solutions.

The firm, which launched with the backing of HSBC Asset Management, will maintain majority ownership, independence and autonomy in executing on its ambition to pave the way toward a brighter future, embracing ESG considerations as a necessity in building sustainable investment portfolios; at the same time, carving a path for women and minorities for generations to come.

For more information, see www.radiantesg.com

