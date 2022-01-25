SJW Group Announces Texas Subsidiary Has Closed on Acquisition of Texas Country Water

Fourth Texas acquisition in the past 12 months

20% customer growth over the past 12 months

SJW Group SJW today announced that its Texas subsidiary, SJWTX Inc., which does business as the Canyon Lake Water Service Company, has closed on the purchase of Texas Country Water in Comal County, Texas. TCW is the fourth Texas acquisition by SJWTX in the past 12 months. Over that time, SJWTX has added more than 1,900 water and wastewater connections through acquisitions. The overall growth rate for the same period is about 20% when organic growth is included.

"SJWTX is located in the growth corridor between Austin and San Antonio, one of the fastest-growing population centers in the nation," stated Eric W. Thornburg, chair, president and CEO of SJW Group. Mr. Thornburg further stated, "Being in the path of organic growth, in addition to making prudent acquisitions of surrounding water systems, have increased our footprint, which benefits customers, communities and the environment through SJW Group's access to capital, management and technical resources."

SJWTX's service area includes Comal, Hays and Kendall counties — three of the five fastest-growing U.S. counties with a population of more than 10,000 from 2010 to 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. SJWTX's other completed acquisitions over the past 12 months include Clear Water Estates, Kendall West and Bandera East utilities.

Thomas Hodge, president of SJWTX, stated, "Our team of local Texas water professionals looks forward to serving our new customers." Mr. Hodge further stated, "SJWTX is continually investing in infrastructure to serve this growing region. Our planned capital budget for our Texas operations is $24.5 million in 2022, with significant investments planned in our water distribution system to enhance system reliability, ensure continued water quality and reduce water lost to leaks. The TCW acquisition will not affect current rates for TCW customers or those of the Canyon Lake Water Service Company."

TCW serves more than 100 water customers and borders SJWTX's existing operations. This is the 15th acquisition by SJWTX since 2006. Over the past 15 years, the company has more than tripled in size, from 6,500 to more than 24,000 water and wastewater service connections.

About SJWTX dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company

SJWTX, a subsidiary of SJW Group, is a public water utility providing service to approximately 72,000 people through more than 24,000 water and wastewater service connections in a service area comprising about 270 square miles in Bandera, Comal, Blanco, Hays, Kendall, Medina and Travis counties. It is located between Austin and San Antonio.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is among the largest investor-owned pure play water and wastewater utilities in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group's locally led and operated water utilities — San Jose Water Company in California, Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, Maine Water Company in Maine and SJWTX Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas — possess the financial strength, operational expertise and technological innovation to deliver outstanding service to customers, safeguard the environment and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

