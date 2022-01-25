UVD Robots Joins Ecolab's Global Infection Prevention Offerings to Fight Hospital Acquired Infections

As new coronavirus variants spread, the growth in demand for infection prevention solutions using UV-C light is projected to reach $18.94 billion by 2030, witnessing an annual growth rate of 59.7% from 2021 to 2030. Further fueling the demand is the rise in hospital acquired infections (HAIs) globally causing more fatalities due to the increase in antibiotic resistance from even simple infections.
Disinfecting hospitals with UV-C lights is not a new concept, however, existing solutions including UV ceiling lights, stationary cleaning robots, and air purifiers may not reach shadowed or remote areas as well as the mobile platform offered by the autonomous UVD Robots. (Photo: Business Wire)
Autonomous UV-C disinfection robots have emerged as a solution to supplement standard cleaning and disinfection practices to address HAIs and heightened hygiene requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The UVD Robot is a mobile, fully autonomous robot using UV-C light to kill viruses and bacteria, providing a supplemental infection control and prevention solution.
As a global leader in infection prevention solutions and services, Ecolab is driven to help health systems and hospitals improve patient outcomes and realize clinical, operational and financial value through a programmatic approach to ensure staff and facility hygiene. Ecolab has expanded its global portfolio of infection prevention solutions to include UVD Robots, in its offerings for healthcare customers, including care hospitals, in-patient and out-patient clinics, ambulatory surgical facilities, and rehabilitation clinics and other care facilities.
Per Juul Nielsen, CEO of UVD Robots, sees the Ecolab collaboration as a tremendous validation of the efficiency of UVD Robots' autonomous solution. "We are thrilled that this collaboration now expands to benefit healthcare facilities on a global scale," he says, adding that UVD Robots' UV-C disinfection technology treats an operating theater in about eight to fifteen minutes.
"The UVD Robot solves the challenges of repositioning and minimizes shadowing which have previously hindered the comprehensive application of UV-C disinfection, while providing 24/7 access to real-time compliance and efficacy reports of the disinfection procedures," says Claus Risager, Chairman of the Board of UVD Robots and CEO at Blue Ocean Robotics.
UVD Robots is a subsidiary of one of the world's leading groups in the development of service robots for professionals, Blue Ocean Robotics. Ecolab is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and vital resources.
