Bloom Energy to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Outlook on February 10, 2022

Bloom Energy BE today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on February 10, 2022 after market close. Bloom Energy's management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the same day to discuss these results and the longer term outlook for the company.
Q4 2021 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: February 10, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET
Duration: 60 minutes
Live Dial in: Domestic (844) 200-6205 | International +1 (833) 950-0062
Participant Passcode: 689359
Live webcast: https://investor.bloomenergy.com/
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be accessible for one week following the call at:
Dial in: Domestic (866) 813-9403 | International + 1 (226) 621-4642
Passcode: 219118
The Investors section of the Bloom Energy website will also host a replay for one year following the webcast at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company's leading solid-oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information visit www.bloomenergy.com.
