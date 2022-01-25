Snowflake Announces Support for ITAR Compliance on Microsoft Azure Government and AWS GovCloud

Federal agencies can unlock value from sensitive and critical data with Snowflake's Data Cloud
Snowflake SNOW, the Data Cloud company, today announced it supports compliance with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) through the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC). ITAR is a set of US regulations and controls related to the import, export, and re-export of defense-related articles and services, including technical data, as promulgated through the United States Munitions List (USML).
Snowflake's ITAR compliance attestation includes an independent evaluation of both Microsoft Azure Government and AWS GovCloud Snowflake deployments by an Independent Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO). As an organization ready to support customers' ITAR compliance, Snowflake can further empower public sector agencies with the ability to seamlessly and securely unlock value from data, while adhering to the strict compliance requirements of the agencies and organizations with data that is subject to ITAR.
"The Data Cloud unlocks critical value in the public sector by transforming how agencies collaborate across their ecosystems and enabling them to engage strategically on global issues, advance innovation, and improve the lives of citizens," said Jeff Frazier, Global Head of Public Sector at Snowflake. "Snowflake is committed to serving the needs of public sector agencies. This latest compliance attestation demonstrates a deepening of this commitment."
Snowflake's Data Cloud breaks down data silos with seamless, secure data sharing capabilities to drive collaboration on sensitive data, and delivers governed, and near real-time data access with a single platform. In addition to ITAR compliant, Snowflake is also FedRAMP Moderate Authorized on AWS GovCloud and Azure Government.
About ITAR Regulations
Companies engaged in the manufacturing, exporting, temporary importing, or brokering of defense articles (including technical data), or provisioning of defense services controlled by the ITAR (see the U.S. Munitions List), need to know what the ITAR requires of them. This will include: (1) registration, (2) maintenance of records required by 22 CFR §122.5, and (3) obtaining licenses or other approvals prior to making exports, temporary imports, or engaging in brokering activities.
About Snowflake
Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 223 of the 2021 Fortune 500 as of October 31, 2021, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.
