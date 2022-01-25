Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call

Pioneer Natural Resources Company ("Pioneer") PXD today announced its fourth quarter 2021 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the fourth quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.
Internet: www.pxd.com
Select "Investors" then "Earnings & Webcasts" to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.
Telephone: Dial (800) 289-0720 confirmation code 2365669 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer's internet address above.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer's website. Alternatively, an audio replay will be available through March 18, 2022. To register and access the audio replay, click here and enter confirmation code 2365669.
Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer's website at www.pxd.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005782/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.