Cummins Inc. Names Mark Sifferlen, Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Environmental, Social and Governance Strategy Lead

Schuyla Jeanniton named Executive Director, Ethics and Compliance and Chief of Staff and Quality Lead for the company's Chief Administrative Officer organization

Today, Cummins Inc. CMI named Mark Sifferlen the company's first Vice President – Chief Risk Officer and leader of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy for the company, effective February 1.

The company also named Schuyla Jeanniton Executive Director, Ethics and Compliance, to backfill Mark Sifferlen. Jeanniton will also serve as the Chief of Staff and Quality Lead for the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) organization.

"I am thrilled to have Mark take this new and important role for our company," said Sharon Barner, Chief Administrative Officer, Cummins Inc. "I've worked closely with Mark for many years, and I've experienced the broad impact of his leadership. Over the past decade he has created and developed a strong Ethics and Compliance function, and I am excited to see his contributions in this new role.

ESG has been a focus of Cummins throughout the company's history, and the increasing demands from global stakeholders make it more important than ever to ensure Cummins' ESG strategic direction is aligned with the company's business objectives and stakeholder needs.

"Mark's ESG leadership, and his experience in leading global risk and compliance programs as well as ESG make him the ideal person to ensure our company is positioned for long-term success in these areas," added Barner.

Since 2012, Sifferlen has served as the Vice President–Ethics and Compliance for Cummins. Sifferlen was instrumental in creating the Ethics and Compliance function for the company and he has overseen the growth and development of the function since that time. Sifferlen has taken on additional responsibilities over the past decade and now oversees Global Integrated Services, Enterprise Risk Management, and Enterprise Content Management , in addition to his Ethics and Compliance responsibilities. He also leads the management team overseeing the company's ESG initiatives. Since 2020, Sifferlen has been a key member of the COVID Risk Team.

Sifferlen joined Cummins 2000 and has held positions as Corporate Secretary, Deputy General Counsel & Assistant Corporate Secretary, Senior Counsel & Assistant Corporate Secretary and Senior Counsel for Labor & Employment. Prior to joining Cummins, Sifferlen was with Consolidated Products and Baker & Daniels. Sifferlen earned a bachelor's degree from DePauw University and his law degree from Northwestern University.

"Given Mark's new responsibilities, I'm also excited that Schuyla Jeanniton will now lead Ethics and Compliance, and serve as my Chief of Staff and Quality Lead for the Chief Administrative Officer organization," said Barner. "Schuyla'scombination of legal and business experience make her a great fit for this role. She has a strong background in executing strategic business, legal, risk, compliance, and human resources initiatives; and her experience with global, emerging, and mature markets is important for understanding different compliance needs globally. She is an experienced teambuilder who excels at developing talent to deliver strong results, and she is an effective and innovative problem solver."

Jeanniton career spans over thirty years. Having joined Cummins in 2010, she previously held the roles of Director- Africa HR and Business Strategy, Director- Commercial Special Projects, Director- Cummins Business Services, Africa, Managing Director- Cummins Southern Africa, and Operations Vice President, North - Cummins Pacific. Most recently, Jeanniton led the Contracts, Risks and Compliance Center of Excellence (CRCCoE) segment in Corporate Purchasing. The CRCCoE is responsible for improving supplier contracting, risk mitigation and compliance to enable better supply base performance and total cost management. Prior to Cummins, Jeanniton served in various legal roles at The Coca Cola Company. Jeanniton earned her Juris Doctorate from The Georgetown University Law Center in 1992 and her Bachelor of Arts from Spelman College in 1987.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,800 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020. Learn more at cummins.com.

