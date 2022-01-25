Emerson's Sensi™ Touch Smart Thermostat Wins AHRI 2021 Integrated Home Competition

Award-winning smart thermostat provides sustainable solution to help save costs, energy use

Emerson EMR, a leader in heating, ventilation and air conditioning technologies and solutions, announced its Sensi™ Touch smart thermostat has been selected by the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) as a winner for the 2021 Integrated Home Competition.

The first smart thermostat to be named ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy, Emerson's Sensi smart thermostats provide an easy solution to homeowners seeking to simplify their home comfort experience while reducing their energy footprint. Emerson's ENERGY STAR® certified Sensi Touch smart thermostat helps homeowners save up to 23% of their HVAC energy usage* through features like geofencing, seven-day flexible scheduling, remote access and in-app system usage.

Each year, AHRI's Integrated Home Competition selects companies that produce high-quality and innovative designs that contribute to the greater energy efficiency movement.

"Consumers are increasingly prioritizing solutions that help them live more sustainably, and our Sensi smart thermostat is a small change that can make a big impact," said Jamie Froedge, executive president of Emerson's Commercial & Residential Solutions business. "The features of the Sensi thermostat enable customers to create the home comfort experience best suited to their family while lowering costs and saving energy resources."

Sensi smart thermostats can be easily installed by consumers or contractors and are compatible with most HVAC systems. In addition, Sensi smart thermostats have a top-rated mobile app and can be integrated with all major smart home platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and SmartThings.

Sensi smart thermostats are available through contracting professionals, retail stores, online marketplaces and Sensi.Emerson.com.

About Emerson

Emerson EMR, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production and protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

About AHRI

The Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) is the trade association representing manufacturers of air conditioning, heating, and commercial refrigeration, and water heating equipment. An internationally recognized advocate for the industry, AHRI develops standards for and certifies the performance of many of these products. AHRI's 300+ member companies manufacture quality, efficient, and innovative residential and commercial air conditioning, space heating, water heating, and commercial refrigeration equipment and components for sale in North America and around the world. Learn more about AHRI's office in the MENA region here.

