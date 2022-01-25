The International Zinc Association Announces Hindustan Zinc Ltd's CEO/Full Time Director, Arun Misra, as New Chairman

The International Zinc Association (IZA) is pleased to announce Hindustan Zinc Ltd's CEO/Full Time Director, Arun Misra, as the new acting IZA Chair. Mr. Misra was selected as the new Chair by IZA Executive Committee recently, with a final vote planned by IZA's Board of Directors in October.
Mr. Misra expressed honor at being elected to the position and looked forward to supporting IZA in its work to build sustainable, long-term markets for zinc and helping to ensure license to operate for the industry.
"It is a privilege for me to take on the role of IZA Chair and continue the tradition of excellence of those who came before me. The IZA has an exceptional team of professionals and I look forward to working together to grow global demand for zinc and promoting its essentiality to human health, crop nutrition, sustainable development, and modern life," he said.
IZA's Executive Director, Dr. Andrew Green, noted, "Arun Misra has been a key supporter of IZA's activities globally and especially in India. His leadership and experience will be a great resource for us, and I look forward to working with him on guiding IZA and the zinc industry through the opportunities and challenges ahead on the global stage. I would also like to thank our previous Chair, Marie Inkster, for her excellent guidance and support this past year."
About Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world's largest and India's only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its Headquarter at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and also has ventured into green energy by setting up wind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 5th in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2021 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company, a member of the FTSE4Good Index and has scored ‘A' rating by CDP for climate change.
About IZA
The IZA is a non-profit organization representing the global zinc industry. Its mission is to support and advance zinc products and markets through research, development, technology transfer and communication of the unique attributes that make zinc sustainable and essential for life. For additional information, please visit www.zinc.org.
