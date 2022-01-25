GAINSystems Announces Majority Investment from Francisco Partners

GAINSystems, a leading provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, today announced a majority investment from Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. The investment follows an initial strategic growth investment from Francisco Partners in July 2020. With the investment, Francisco Partners will become the majority shareholder of GAINSystems.

As a leader in supply chain planning solutions, GAINSystems' supply chain performance optimization platform helps business decision-makers move forward faster with greater agility, resilience and confidence. The company has continued to retain and grow its list of impressive clients by delivering a consistently compelling ROI to its users.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our existing partnership with Francisco Partners. As one of the most active investors in the technology industry, the depth of expertise they bring in the supply chain planning software market combined with their experience scaling strong growing businesses like ours makes them the perfect partner for the next chapter in our business' evolution," said GAINSystems CEO Bill Benton. "With this investment, we have a unique opportunity to further expand our relationships with both new and existing clients as we continue to increase the value provided by our GAINS Performance Optimization Platform ."

Deep Shah, Co-President at Francisco Partners, said, "As a leader in the market, GAINSystems has established an unmatched platform backed by an innovative suite of world-class products. Since our initial investment in 2020, the company has demonstrated phenomenal growth potential, and we are excited to be deepening our relationship. We look forward to working closely with the management team to best position the company to serve its impressive customer base as it moves forward."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Francisco Partners.

