Evergreen and Navis Enter into a New Partnership to Lift Stowage Operations to a New Level

Top Liner Signs Subscription Agreement for Navis' StowMan and Vessel Pool

Navis, the leading provider of maritime software solutions for efficient and compliant cargo loading, stowage planning and vessel performance, announced that Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd. has signed a multiyear subscription agreement for Navis' StowMan Control Center and Distributed Services and Vessel Pool to optimize their stowage operations by leveraging the advantages of using a full suite of Navis Carrier and Vessel Solution products.

Ranking in the top ten ocean liners, Evergreen finds high value in now having the most advanced lashing calculations in the market available inside their stowage planning tool. The Navis solution not only provides highly efficient cargo capacity management, but also the safest possible sailing for the vessel in all situations.

"With the ever increasing complexity in the seaborne trade and the accelerated needs for larger volumes of cargo on ships, it is of utmost importance for us to find a balance between capacity maximization and safe vessel operations in daily and in extraordinary situations," said Captain Y.S. Hwang, Deputy Senior VP Operation Department at Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd. "With the Navis Stowage Planning solution we are able to save time and costs by providing a fully integrated tool for more efficient and flexible operations to our central planner teams and their global collaboration."

StowMan uses the full scope of the stability and stress calculations, slot definitions and highly advanced lashing calculations of the onboard Navis loading computer, currently making it the most integrated and comprehensive stowage system in the container industry. StowMan Control Center and Distributed Services provides a scalable framework to transform the stand-alone tool, StowMan, into a connected client-server setup, while maintaining full offline planning capabilities. Vessel Pool allows planners to always work with up-to-date ship profiles.

"The challenging situations that we have seen at sea in the past few months require a new approach to marine cargo transportation in order to address the variety of demands that ocean carriers are facing," said Ajay Bharadwaj, Senior Director Product Management at Navis. "The Navis stowage solution has been set up to help liners focus on dynamic, efficient and profitable operations while providing the safest sailing possible for their vessels."

To learn more, visit www.navis.com/carrier-vessel-solutions.

About Navis, LP

Navis is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com

