Jebbit Raises $70 Million Strategic Growth Investment From Vista Equity Partners

Capital to Accelerate the Leading Zero-Party Data Company's Ability to Help Brands Create Better Consumer Experiences that Capture Privacy Compliant Data

Jebbit ("the company"), provider of the world's leading zero-party data platform, has received a $70 million strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"), the leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. The growth capital will help the company scale across all departments to further accelerate its mission to help brands deliver personalized digital experiences that collect data that is willingly and intentionally shared by a consumer ("zero-party data").

Jebbit's no-code platform enables companies to build beautiful interactive product and personality quizzes, lookbooks, trivia, lead generation forms and more that gather zero-party and first-party data. Jebbit experiences help brands drive higher engagement, lead capture and conversion while maintaining data privacy and security. In a world where cookies and ID's will no longer be a reality, Jebbit's solutions empower companies of all sizes to gain deep customer insights that fuel engagement and increase sales. Jebbit's easy-to-launch, no code quizzes offer seamless integration and scalability, making them ideal for small- and medium-sized business as well as large global enterprises, across a wide range of industries, including consumer packaged goods, retail and commerce, travel and hospitality, and financial services.

"With meaningful usage of first-party data being such an important priority for L'Oreal this year, Jebbit has proven to open up so many possibilities for creating engaging, personalized relationships with our customers," said Randy Malm, AVP, Digital Services and Omni-Acceleration, L'Oreal USA. "We're excited to see where else Jebbit can plug into our digital ecosystem and the role it can help play for our brands."

Jebbit also announced today a record breaking year of growth which has seen the Company double both its revenue and team and increase new business 300 percent over the past year. The investment from Vista will allow Jebbit to accelerate expansion across product development, marketing and sales to better service the explosive demand created by global regulatory and vendor privacy changes. As the zero-party data market hits an inflection point, Jebbit has firmly cemented itself as a category leader. Jebbit is also expanding its sales channels to additional referral partners, following over one hundred partnerships and integrations such as inclusion in the SAP® Store, Shopify, Klaviyo, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and Qualtrics.

"The investment from Vista is further validation that the global privacy changes that impacted social advertising platforms' effectiveness paved the way for zero-party data platforms to become the number one marketing strategy for brands large and small across industries," stated Tom Coburn, co-founder and CEO of Jebbit. "Jebbit led this industry transformation by recognizing when brands deliver genuine value to consumers they will willingly engage at incredibly high rates and provide in return data that is critical for building lasting relationships."

The investment in Jebbit was led by Vista's Endeavor Fund, which provides growth capital and strategic support to market-leading, high-growth enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled companies that have achieved at least $10 million in recurring revenue. Endeavor partnerships focus on growth, market strategy, talent, and customer success – building enduring businesses designed to scale. Founders and management teams benefit from the expertise and support of Vista and its global ecosystem to deliver unparalleled value to their customers, unlock the potential of their employees and accelerate market leadership.

"In a world where privacy and third-party data usage have come under increasing scrutiny, Jebbit is critical for brands and eCommerce players looking to increase growth and stay relevant," said Rachel Arnold, Co-Head of Vista's Endeavor Fund and Senior Managing Director. "The Jebbit platform has proven highly effective at driving engagement, lead capture and conversion through its many forms of highly configurable consumer experiences placed at marketers' fingertips. The perseverance and innovation that Tom, the co-founders and the Jebbit team have invested in the product and client relationships over the past ten years has laid the foundation for many avenues of expansion in the near future, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be their partner for this next chapter."

Existing Jebbit investors K1 Investment Management and Manifest Growth will remain investors in the Company and continue to be actively involved in the business. Additional financial details of the investment were not disclosed.

About Jebbit

Jebbit is the provider of the world's first zero-party data platform. The Jebbit platform enables anyone to quickly build beautiful interactive experiences that capture zero party data. From simple lead forms or surveys to more robust experiences like product matches and personality quizzes, the Jebbit platform drives high engagement by providing consumers with immediate value in exchange for relevant information about their motivations, interests, and preferences. Jebbit's clients, including Shiseido Group, ASICS, Live Nation, The Clorox Company, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Bliss use the company's platform to better understand their consumers and drive revenue. To learn more visit https://www.jebbit.com or follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $86 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit, and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista's investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.

