Alvaria Adds Real Time Intelligent AI Capability to Optimize Enterprise Contact Center Employees

Alvaria Real Time Optimizer integrates with all major contact center platforms to intelligently determine and manage agent efficiency and engagement to maximize productivity.

Alvaria, the world leader in enterprise-scale customer experience and workforce engagement management, announced the introduction of Alvaria Real Time Optimizer, a new cloud application of the Alvaria Workforce Engagement Management Suite that enhances the contact center agent experience.

By functioning as a real-time virtual agent assistant, Alvaria Real Time Optimizer call center application completes activities, which positively impact key performance metrics, such as:

Automatically monitors agent idle time and delivers training, coaching and off-phone tasks when service levels can best accommodate. – Streamlines communications

Boost agent morale with automated delivery of surprise breaks, wellness breaks etc. – Increase agent satisfaction and engagement

Automatically find the right time to connect agents with supervisors to ensure individual coaching is completed. – Protecting Service Level

Consistently prompts agents with a helping hand when they go beyond thresholds for talk, hold, or after-call work times. – Enhancing call handling

Michael Harris, Alvaria Chief Product Officer & CMO said, "In today's world, organizations must stay abreast of the latest innovations to maintain competitiveness and profitability. Without an investment into advanced AI technologies, companies will be left behind. The introduction of Alvaria Real Time Optimizer is part of our commitment to providing world-class solutions to the enterprise market, with improved employee experience and creating a more efficient process for the call center."

Alvaria Real Time Optimizer was built in partnership with Intradiem, well known experts in agent optimization technology.

"Contact centers are looking for technical innovations to help them improve and optimize the experience of customers and agents," said Donna Fluss, president of DMG Consulting. "This product is designed to help contact centers find and re-allocate agent down-time so that it can be used productively. It empowers companies to respond on a timely basis to the natural dynamics of contact centers, giving them a strategic advantage."

The Alvaria Real Time Optimizer cloud solution is available now for existing and new Alvaria customers. Learn More

About Alvaria

Alvaria is the world leader in enterprise-scale customer experience (CX) and workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions. Our name is derived from Latin for "hives" – nature's perfect form for millions of years – bringing you solutions that are scalable, resilient and secure, with efficiency, speed and pinpoint accuracy. ALVARIA™. Reshaping Customer Experience™. For more information, please visit www.alvaria.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005362/en/