Iterative Scopes Enters Collaboration to Advance AI and Computer Vision Technologies for Accelerating IBD Clinical Trials

Agreement will leverage Iterative Scopes powerful machine learning and AI computational tools together with Janssen's data science expertise to enhance clinical trials for Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

Iterative Scopes, a pioneer in the development of precision-based gastrointestinal disease technologies, announced today that it has entered into a collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen) in which Iterative Scopes will work with the Janssen Data Science and Immunology teams to augment Janssen's clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) with the deployment of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision tools.

Patient recruitment and clinical trial workflow inefficiencies are ongoing challenges for gastrointestinal clinical researchers and drug developers. Through this agreement, Iterative Scopes and Janssen will work together to integrate computational gastroenterology solutions to enhance assessment and interpretation of endoscopic video images, facilitating recruitment of eligible patients for Janssen's IBD clinical trials. This collaboration has significant potential to addressing the bottlenecks in IBD clinical research, helping identify the right patients for each trial, reducing unnecessary screening costs, and accelerating trials.

"Our team at Iterative Scopes is thrilled to be collaborating with Janssen, to help solve some of the toughest problems facing drug development for Inflammatory Bowel Disease with artificial intelligence," said Jonathan Ng, Founder and CEO of Iterative Scopes.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc., the strategic venture capital arm of Johnson & Johnson, participated with other investors in Iterative Scopes' $30 million Series A financing, which closed in August 2021, as well as their $150 million Series B financing, which closed in December 2021.

About Iterative Scopes

Iterative Scopes is a pioneer in the application of artificial intelligence-based precision medicine for gastroenterology with the aim of helping to optimize clinical trials investigating treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The technology is also designed to potentially enhance colorectal cancer screenings. Its powerful, proprietary artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies have the potential to improve the accuracy and consistency of endoscopy readings. Iterative Scopes is initially applying these advances to impact polyp detection for colorectal cancer screenings and working to standardize disease severity characterization for inflammatory bowel disease. Longer term, the company plans to establish more meaningful endpoints for GI diseases, which may be better predictors of therapeutic response and disease outcomes. Spun out of MIT in 2017, the company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

