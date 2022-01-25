LeaseQuery Identified as the Market Leader in the G2 Winter Lease Accounting Grid Report

LeaseQuery outperformed competitive leaders in all categories, establishing the company as a market leader in lease accounting the competition

LeaseQuery, a leading provider of software built to simplify the complexities of accounting, today announced that it has been identified as the market leader in the G2 Winter Lease Accounting Grid Report. The report breaks down the latest market trends in technology and software based on user reviews, and LeaseQuery was ranked number one for lease accounting software.

The overall satisfaction score was 25% greater than competitors, with LeaseQuery scoring highest in the following categories:

Product going in the right direction (97%)

Ease of doing business with (96%)

Ease of setup (96%)

Quality of support (94%)

Ease of admin (90%)

Regarding implementation, LeaseQuery scored highest in cloud deployment (86%). The solution also scored 86% in average user adoption, as well as the quickest implementation timeframe.

"We are proud to offer the best lease accounting solution on the market," said George Azih, founder and CEO of LeaseQuery. "Our team builds our solution to simplify the accounting complexities our users regularly face. The continued validation of our solution through G2 recognition further proves that LeaseQuery is setting the standard for lease accounting in the market so that our customers can comply with confidence."

Investing in the highest-ranking, most user-friendly lease accounting software on the market will empower smarter financial decisions and ensure compliance with the new GASB, FASB and IASB accounting standards. To learn more about why LeaseQuery is the top-rated lease accounting software, visit www.leasequery.com.

About LeaseQuery

LeaseQuery makes accountants' lives easier by simplifying the complex with technology. More than 25,000 financial professionals globally rely on our cloud-based, CPA-approved solutions and in-house accounting expertise to comply with confidence across various FASB, GASB and IASB accounting standards. Our software helps businesses minimize risk, increase efficiency and reduce costs. Learn more about LeaseQuery's core platform, which focuses on easing the mandatory transition to ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 and GASB 96, or explore additional accounting tools. For more information, visit LeaseQuery.com.

