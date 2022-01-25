BioMed Realty Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Officer Promotions

The promotions support BioMed's rapidly expanding world class real estate platform

BioMed Realty, a leading provider of real estate solutions for the life science and technology industries, announced today the promotion of ten officers across the Company's fully integrated platform in support of its continued expansion in the U.S. and U.K. These professionals have a combined total of more than 13 decades of experience in their respective commercial real estate disciplines, including deep expertise in life science real estate, and a total of 10 decades with BioMed Realty.

"The promotions are well deserved and recognize the significant contributions from our veteran team, whose diverse professional backgrounds have helped grow BioMed's portfolio to $22 billion in value. My colleagues have consistently demonstrated their expertise, leadership and dedication in serving the unique needs of the growing life science and technology communities," said Tim Schoen, CEO of BioMed Realty. "Each of them has been with the Company for many years and exemplifies our core value of going above and beyond to establish and strengthen relationships with our clients, our community and the broader industry."

The Company continues to make strategic and concentrated investments in core innovation markets to create the mission critical infrastructure that enables life science and technology companies to focus their capital on advancing cutting edge research. Sponsored by Blackstone since 2016, BioMed has been actively investing in developing, modernizing and expanding sustainable research facilities in core innovation markets, which include Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle and Cambridge, U.K.

Below are the ten promoted officers who have been vital to the Company's success and will continue driving BioMed's sustained growth in the future:

Marie Lewis becomes Executive Vice President, Integration and Communications and will now lead the integration of new acquisitions, along with the Company's marketing and corporate communications functions. She previously served as Senior Vice President, Legal and Assistant Secretary. Since joining BioMed in 2013, Ms. Lewis has made significant contributions across a large number of leasing, development, acquisition, disposition and financing transactions. Prior to BioMed, Ms. Lewis was an attorney at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher in Los Angeles, and then the managing attorney of real estate transactions at Sempra Energy.

David Hsiao has been elevated to Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer after serving as Vice President, Chief Information Officer. Mr. Hsiao joined BioMed in 2006 and has held Information Technology management positions of increasing responsibility, overseeing the strategic development of the Company's data intelligence framework, network infrastructure and cybersecurity programs.

Carlye Murphy becomes Senior Vice President, Legal after serving as Vice President, Legal. Ms. Murphy will take on an increased leadership role within BioMed's legal team covering the entire BioMed portfolio. She joined BioMed in 2014 and has contributed to acquisition, leasing and development transactions for the East Coast markets. Prior to BioMed, Ms. Murphy was an attorney at Ropes & Gray LLP and has specialized in commercial real estate transactions since 2005.

Colleen O'Connor becomes Senior Vice President, Leasing, East Coast and U.K. markets after serving as Vice President, Leasing, East Coast and U.K. markets. Ms. O'Connor's expanded role encompasses the management of six million square feet on two continents, and oversight of the leasing team in these markets. Ms. O'Connor joined BioMed in 2014 after spending several years in various finance and accounting roles, most recently at Fidelity Investments.

Salil Payappilly becomes Senior Vice President, Development, San Francisco market after serving as Vice President, Development, San Francisco market. Mr. Payappilly has direct oversight of the Company's expanding 3.6 million square foot Bay Area development pipeline, led by the flagship Gateway of Pacific campus in South San Francisco. Mr. Payappilly joined BioMed in 2011 and has held development and leasing positions in various markets, including Boston, Cambridge, New York, Seattle and San Francisco.

Kevin Tremblay becomes Senior Vice President, California markets after serving as Vice President, San Diego Market Lead, and will expand his role to oversee the leasing of the 6.5 million square foot portfolio in San Diego and the San Francisco Bay Area. Mr. Tremblay joined BioMed in 2013 after an extensive career as a commercial real estate professional in the San Diego market.

Salvatore Zinno becomes Senior Vice President, Development, East Coast and U.K. markets after serving as Vice President, Development, East Coast markets. Mr. Zinno will have direct oversight over the 3.8 million square foot development pipeline in Boston, Cambridge and the U.K. Mr. Zinno joined BioMed in 2008 and has held various development and project management positions in Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mansoor Ali becomes Vice President, Senior Controller after serving as Senior Controller. Mr. Ali's role encompasses overseeing the Company's in-house operating accounting and financial reporting functions. Mr. Ali joined BioMed in 2015 after spending several years at KPMG LLP, where he was a Senior Manager specializing in real estate serving publicly traded REITs.

James Phomsavanh becomes Vice President, Information Technology after serving as Senior Director, Information Technology. Mr. Phomsavanh's increased responsibilities encompass the development and management of advanced cybersecurity programs, along with innovative building management technologies across our portfolio. Mr. Phomsavanh joined BioMed in 2005 and has provided effective leadership throughout the development and implementation of all mission critical systems.

Orestis Tzortzoglou becomes Vice President, Development, U.K. market after serving as Senior Director, Development, U.K. market. Mr. Tzortzoglou joined BioMed in 2016, has had direct responsibility for all of the Company's development activities in the U.K., and has been an integral part of its portfolio expansion in the U.K. Prior to joining BioMed, Mr. Tzortzoglou held development roles at London & Regional and Development Securities Plc.

About BioMed Realty

BioMed Realty, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries. BioMed owns and operates high quality life science real estate that has of December 31, 2021 comprising 13.7 million square feet concentrated in leading innovation markets throughout the United States and United Kingdom, including Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle and Cambridge, U.K. In addition, BioMed maintains a premier development platform with 2.3 million square feet of Class A properties in active construction in these core innovation markets to meet the growing demand of the life science and technology industries. To learn more about BioMed Realty, visit biomedrealty.com and follow the company on Twitter @biomedrealty.

