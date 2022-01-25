FIT:MATCH Partners with Savage X Fenty to Launch Patented Body Shape Technology

Brand Also Makes a Strategic Investment in FIT:MATCH to Accelerate Expansion of the AR-Powered Matching Platform

FIT:MATCH, a B2B platform that enables apparel brands to match their customers with the best-fitting products, today announced it has partnered with Savage X Fenty to launch its first-to-market, patented body shape technology. The brand has recently closed a strategic investment in FIT:MATCH to accelerate expansion of the AR-powered technology, which solves the fit challenge that has long plagued brands and consumers by utilizing body shape data rather than just standard measurements. The technology will be launched in Savage X Fenty's first US store, opening in Las Vegas in January, and then will be rolled out to all Savage X Fenty customers across channels this year.

"We are thrilled to launch our patented technology platform in partnership with Savage X Fenty, one of the most innovative brands in the market that specializes in a product category, lingerie, where fit is a disproportionately important factor in the overall purchase decision," said Haniff Brown, Founder and CEO of FIT:MATCH. "Shape, which cannot be accurately predicted by surveys and measurements, is the most important determinant of fit, especially for a category as complex as bras. We set out to fill a gap in the market by developing a scalable, end-to-end solution that leverages the latest advancements in AR and is completely based on body shape."

While the typical fitting technology attempts to match a shopper with a product based on the shopper's measurements, FIT:MATCH's patented white-label software platform uses body shape data to recommend products. The company builds a unique size-shape database for its brand partners by gathering body shape data and accurate sizing information from the brand's existing shoppers through a proprietary process.

"We're extremely pleased to partner with FIT:MATCH to lead innovation in the shopping experience and eliminate the fit question for our Savage X Fenty customers, so they can shop for and wear our product with absolute confidence," said Christiane Pendarvis and Natalie Guzman, Co-Presidents of Savage X Fenty. "We offer an extensive product assortment that makes identifying the right size even more important for our customers and are thrilled to roll out Fit Xperience in all of our stores."

Once a customer receives an AR-powered body scan on an Apple device equipped with lidar technology, FIT:MATCH's patented algorithm analyzes the shopper's unique body shape data to precisely match them with their personal "fit twin" from an extensive database. This twin is based on the shape profile of an actual person and functions as the shopper's personal fit model. FIT:MATCH then recommends to the customer the sizes and styles that have been proven to best fit the twin.

About FIT:MATCH

FIT:MATCH has combined the latest advancements in augmented reality and data science to offer a white-label, SaaS body shape technology platform for leading apparel brands, including Savage X Fenty. FIT:MATCH is the only technology platform that uses body shape data, rather than standard apparel measurements, to recommend the best-fitting product sizes and styles for each customer. The first-of-its-kind B2B software is designed to eliminate brands' and consumers' questions about fit in order to drive conversion and loyalty, while reducing returns. Developed at Cornell University over many years, FIT:MATCH's patented technology is now available under license to innovative apparel brands.

For more information, visit fitmatch.ai.

ABOUT SAVAGE X FENTY

Savage X Fenty celebrates fearlessness, confidence, and inclusivity. With a team assembled from the industry's elite, the label has disrupted and redefined the marketplace with its accessible price point and extensive assortment of fashion-forward lingerie, underwear, and sleepwear for everyBODY. "We want to make people look good and feel good," explains Rihanna, who approaches Savage X Fenty with the same mentality she does all her projects—to make something new and fresh that everyone can relate to and feel confident in. "We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it." With fits from everyday basics, men's underwear and sleepwear, and unique limited-edition styles, to more provocative pieces—Savage X Fenty has something for every mood, every vibe, and everyBODY. Offering bra sizes ranging from 32–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and undies and sleepwear ranging from XS–3X/S–XXXL, Savage X Fenty is available for purchase at www.SavageX.com.

