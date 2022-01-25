Alviere Names PayPal/Venmo Strategic Sales Executive Tim Dardis as VP of Business Development & Strategy

Fintech Vet Will Lead Efforts to Drive Adoption of Embedded Financial Service Offerings by Major Brands
As traditional brands transition to offering financial services to their customers, increasing the range of products they provide to their customers, Alviere, the leading global embedded fintech company today announced that it has appointed Tim Dardis Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. Mr. Dardis, a longtime PayPal and Venmo Strategic Sales leader, joins Aviere's senior management team to further Alviere's mission of enabling any brand to deliver a full range of financial products and services to customers, fans and employees.
Over a 10-year career at PayPal, Mr. Dardis held several senior sales and strategic partnership positions spearheading and managing relationships with leading global brands such as McDonalds, Uber, Intuit, Caesars, Domino's and more.
"Over the last 10 years I've learned how important it is for large brands to constantly evolve, enrich and deepen their product offerings and relationships with their customers and fans. The embedded finance platform Alviere brings to market presents a powerful value proposition that enables them to do just that," Mr. Dardis said. "I think brands need to look at embedded finance as the next step in a natural evolution that started with the payments-only platforms in the early eCommerce days. Embedded finance platforms provide a much deeper offering than just payments, packaged in an easy, complete and affordable framework."
Mr. Dardis began his fintech career 15 years ago at CardinalCommerce (acquired by Visa) and has lived and worked in Chicago, New Haven and Denver. He is a graduate of Ohio University and is based in Cleveland.
"I've known Tim for many years and from the moment we met I wanted to find a way for us to work together," said Yuval Brisker, Co-Founder and CEO of Alviere. "I really don't think there is a strategic sales executive anywhere who is better suited to lead our efforts to bring embedded finance to the world's leading brands and I feel very fortunate to have Tim join our team."
Alviere has built the world's most robust embedded finance platform, the HIVE. The company has raised more than $70 million from leading fintech investment firms, appointed its first CFO, and will see major brands offering financial services to customers using its platform this year.
About Alviere
Alviere provides the most complete embedded finance platform available today, empowering the world's most visible, trusted and beloved brands to offer financial services to their customers for the first time. Alviere's easy, powerful and future-proof platform and associated services allows any business to launch a new financial services line of business to dramatically increase profits, deepen customer relationships and insights, and increase satisfaction and retention. To find out how embedded financial products can take you into the next generation of profitable business visit us at www.alviere.com.
