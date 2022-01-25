Intradiem Delivers a 342% ROI According to Independent Study

Total Economic Impact (TEI) Study Confirms Business Value of Intelligent Automation

Intradiem, the leading provider of Intelligent Automation solutions for contact center and back-office customer service teams, is proud to release a newly-commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted on behalf of Intradiem by Forrester Consulting.

Completed in January 2022, the TEI study demonstrates that organizations leveraging Intradiem's AI-powered Intelligent Automation platform achieve an ROI of 342% over three years and recoup their investment in less than six months. The study's cash flow analysis shows a net present value of almost $20 million in benefits.

These results are derived from a composite organization based on Forrester's in-depth interviews with senior executives at four Intradiem customers from the health insurance, financial services, education technology, and media/communications industries. The composite organization had 5,500 Intradiem seat licenses.

The TEI study highlights key savings derived from use of the Intradiem solution, including:

$9.4 million from improved employee training efficiency

from improved employee training efficiency $7.7 million from increased customer service agent productivity

from increased customer service agent productivity $5.3 million from increased voluntary time off (VTO) for agents

from increased voluntary time off (VTO) for agents $2.4 million from reduced employee attrition

from reduced employee attrition $1.0 million from improved administrative efficiency

The study also highlights benefits including the Intradiem solution's positive impact on employee satisfaction, training traceability, better content retention through shorter training sessions, valuable customer success resources, a swift shift to remote work, and automation-fueled agility.

"We're really excited about the release of this study," said Matt McConnell, CEO at Intradiem. "The results confirm the many benefits organizations gain from Intradiem's real-time Intelligent Automation platform—from a significant ROI to critical increases in productivity, agent engagement and customer satisfaction."

"The hardest challenge to providing a really great customer experience is to have front line team members that are current, knowledgeable, engaged, motivated, and focused on delivering great experiences," said one of the Intradiem customers who contributed to the study. "Intradiem really helps drive that because we can speed information to agents in near real-time, in an easy to consume way—information training, learning, gamification, whatever."

For more information, and to download the study, visit https://go.intradiem.com/tei-forrester-report_pr.

About Intradiem

Intradiem provides Intelligent Automation solutions that help customer service teams boost productivity, enhance employee engagement, and improve the end-customer experience. Our patented AI-powered technology processes the massive quantity of data generated by contact centers and back offices and takes immediate action to support both in-center and remote teams. Customers can count on an investment return of at least a 2X in the first year and a 3-5X payback in subsequent years. This year, Intradiem's customers will save more than $150 million.

