Intradiem Delivers a 342% ROI According to Independent Study

Total Economic Impact (TEI) Study Confirms Business Value of Intelligent Automation
Intradiem, the leading provider of Intelligent Automation solutions for contact center and back-office customer service teams, is proud to release a newly-commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted on behalf of Intradiem by Forrester Consulting.
Completed in January 2022, the TEI study demonstrates that organizations leveraging Intradiem's AI-powered Intelligent Automation platform achieve an ROI of 342% over three years and recoup their investment in less than six months. The study's cash flow analysis shows a net present value of almost $20 million in benefits.
These results are derived from a composite organization based on Forrester's in-depth interviews with senior executives at four Intradiem customers from the health insurance, financial services, education technology, and media/communications industries. The composite organization had 5,500 Intradiem seat licenses.
The TEI study highlights key savings derived from use of the Intradiem solution, including:
- $9.4 million from improved employee training efficiency
- $7.7 million from increased customer service agent productivity
- $5.3 million from increased voluntary time off (VTO) for agents
- $2.4 million from reduced employee attrition
- $1.0 million from improved administrative efficiency
The study also highlights benefits including the Intradiem solution's positive impact on employee satisfaction, training traceability, better content retention through shorter training sessions, valuable customer success resources, a swift shift to remote work, and automation-fueled agility.
"We're really excited about the release of this study," said Matt McConnell, CEO at Intradiem. "The results confirm the many benefits organizations gain from Intradiem's real-time Intelligent Automation platform—from a significant ROI to critical increases in productivity, agent engagement and customer satisfaction."
"The hardest challenge to providing a really great customer experience is to have front line team members that are current, knowledgeable, engaged, motivated, and focused on delivering great experiences," said one of the Intradiem customers who contributed to the study. "Intradiem really helps drive that because we can speed information to agents in near real-time, in an easy to consume way—information training, learning, gamification, whatever."
For more information, and to download the study, visit https://go.intradiem.com/tei-forrester-report_pr.
About Intradiem
Intradiem provides Intelligent Automation solutions that help customer service teams boost productivity, enhance employee engagement, and improve the end-customer experience. Our patented AI-powered technology processes the massive quantity of data generated by contact centers and back offices and takes immediate action to support both in-center and remote teams. Customers can count on an investment return of at least a 2X in the first year and a 3-5X payback in subsequent years. This year, Intradiem's customers will save more than $150 million.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005183/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.