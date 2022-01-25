PGDx Announces an Updated Medicare Reimbursement Rate for the elio™ tissue complete Test

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx), a leader in cancer genomics, today announced an update to the Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA) code for its comprehensive genomic profiling test, PGDx elio™ tissue complete. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized a national reimbursement rate of $2,919.60 for the PLA code (0250U) that PGDx obtained for the test.
"We are thrilled that CMS has responded to PGDx's advocacy efforts, agreeing with our crosswalk recommendation for the previously obtained PLA code," said PGDx CEO Megan Bailey. "The PGDx elio tissue complete test enables rapid and actionable genomic insights for patients living with advanced cancers, and the national reimbursement rate as determined by CMS will allow for more patients to receive targeted insights and informed treatment options that could improve outcomes."
The new Medicare payment rate went into effect on January 1, 2022. More information can be found in the latest Medicare Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule Files.
The PGDx elio™ tissue complete solution is an in-house comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) test that identifies key genomic alterations and guideline supported biomarkers in solid tumors using a 500+ gene panel. PGDx elio™ tissue complete is the industry's first and only NGS diagnostic kit for comprehensive tumor profiling that is FDA cleared and CE-IVD marked for use in labs worldwide.
About Personal Genome Diagnostics
Since its founding in 2010, PGDx has empowered the fight against cancer by unlocking actionable information from the genome to drive biomarker informed treatment plans. The PGDx elio™ portfolio of tissue-based and liquid biopsy comprehensive genomic solutions enable personalized care for all patients by bringing precision oncology testing to where they are. PGDx was established by researchers from Johns Hopkins University who are pioneers in cancer genome sequencing and liquid biopsy technologies. For additional information, visit www.pgdx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005131/en/
