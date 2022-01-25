Hearsay Systems Elevates Marketing Leader Leslie Leach to Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

Leach will oversee Hearsay's corporate strategy and marketing efforts as the company further innovates compliant digital communications for financial advisors and agents.

Hearsay Systems, the trusted leader in compliant digital communications and workflow solutions for the financial services industry, today announced the promotion of Leslie Leach to Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. In her new role, Leach will continue to lead all market activities across the company and expand her responsibilities to include corporate strategy and long-term business strategy, working closely with product management, engineering, go-to-market teams and executive leadership.

Hearsay Systems announced the promotion of Leslie Leach to Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer.

"Leslie has been an integral part of building a foundation for growth at Hearsay Systems, and she is known for moving mountains on the marketing front as well as motivating outstanding teams," said Mike Boese, CEO of Hearsay Systems. "As the company continues to shape and scale its compliant digital communications platform and solutions, Leslie's strategic business and customer insights strengthen our leadership bench, and will be instrumental as we continue expanding our offerings for our financial services clients."

In addition to maturing the marketing function at the company, Leach will now drive corporate strategy efforts that will include evaluating market opportunities and exploring new capabilities to accelerate the company's product and go-to-market plans.

"I am humbled and excited to take on this new role at the company," said Leach. "I look forward to the challenge of helping to drive the overall strategic vision for Hearsay and exploring all that we can accomplish moving forward. Hearsay continues to deliver transformational solutions for the industry and bring unparalleled value to its financial services customers."

Leach's appointment follows on the heels of significant product innovation and customer momentum in 2021. The company delivered the first AI-powered solution to dramatically reduce the time and effort associated with reviewing videos that financial advisors create and post across their social channels. Hearsay is also rolling out and expanding enterprise texting programs for a top five U.S. bank and a top five brokerage firm and has assumed the leading position for financial services compliant texting. In order to meet this demand and deliver further innovation, Hearsay increased its year-over-year headcount by 15% in 2021.

In addition to Leach's previous role at Hearsay Systems as the Vice President of Marketing, she has held senior marketing leadership positions with ZapLabs, the innovation and technology hub for global real estate leader Realogy Holdings Corp. RLGY and Certent (purchased by insightsoftware). Leach holds a Bachelor of Economics from The University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from The UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About Hearsay Systems

Hearsay Systems is reinventing the human-client experience in financial services. The Hearsay Client Engagement Platform empowers over 200,000 advisors and agents to authentically and intelligently grow business relationships by proactively guiding and capturing the last mile of digital communications. The world's leading financial firms—including Ameriprise, New York Life, Morgan Stanley, and Charles Schwab—rely on Hearsay's SaaS platform to scale their reach, optimize sales engagements, and deliver exceptional client service in a consistent and compliant manner. Hearsay is headquartered in San Francisco, with locations throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

