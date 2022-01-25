Hearsay Systems Elevates Marketing Leader Leslie Leach to Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

Leach will oversee Hearsay's corporate strategy and marketing efforts as the company further innovates compliant digital communications for financial advisors and agents.
Hearsay Systems, the trusted leader in compliant digital communications and workflow solutions for the financial services industry, today announced the promotion of Leslie Leach to Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. In her new role, Leach will continue to lead all market activities across the company and expand her responsibilities to include corporate strategy and long-term business strategy, working closely with product management, engineering, go-to-market teams and executive leadership.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005511/en/
Hearsay Systems announced the promotion of Leslie Leach to Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Leslie has been an integral part of building a foundation for growth at Hearsay Systems, and she is known for moving mountains on the marketing front as well as motivating outstanding teams," said Mike Boese, CEO of Hearsay Systems. "As the company continues to shape and scale its compliant digital communications platform and solutions, Leslie's strategic business and customer insights strengthen our leadership bench, and will be instrumental as we continue expanding our offerings for our financial services clients."
In addition to maturing the marketing function at the company, Leach will now drive corporate strategy efforts that will include evaluating market opportunities and exploring new capabilities to accelerate the company's product and go-to-market plans.
"I am humbled and excited to take on this new role at the company," said Leach. "I look forward to the challenge of helping to drive the overall strategic vision for Hearsay and exploring all that we can accomplish moving forward. Hearsay continues to deliver transformational solutions for the industry and bring unparalleled value to its financial services customers."
Leach's appointment follows on the heels of significant product innovation and customer momentum in 2021. The company delivered the first AI-powered solution to dramatically reduce the time and effort associated with reviewing videos that financial advisors create and post across their social channels. Hearsay is also rolling out and expanding enterprise texting programs for a top five U.S. bank and a top five brokerage firm and has assumed the leading position for financial services compliant texting. In order to meet this demand and deliver further innovation, Hearsay increased its year-over-year headcount by 15% in 2021.
In addition to Leach's previous role at Hearsay Systems as the Vice President of Marketing, she has held senior marketing leadership positions with ZapLabs, the innovation and technology hub for global real estate leader Realogy Holdings Corp. RLGY and Certent (purchased by insightsoftware). Leach holds a Bachelor of Economics from The University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from The UCLA Anderson School of Management.
About Hearsay Systems
Hearsay Systems is reinventing the human-client experience in financial services. The Hearsay Client Engagement Platform empowers over 200,000 advisors and agents to authentically and intelligently grow business relationships by proactively guiding and capturing the last mile of digital communications. The world's leading financial firms—including Ameriprise, New York Life, Morgan Stanley, and Charles Schwab—rely on Hearsay's SaaS platform to scale their reach, optimize sales engagements, and deliver exceptional client service in a consistent and compliant manner. Hearsay is headquartered in San Francisco, with locations throughout North America, Europe and Asia.
Connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and the Hearsay blog.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005511/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.