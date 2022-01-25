MACOM Achieves AS9100D Aerospace Certification

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, today announced that four of its manufacturing sites achieved AS9100D certification. AS9100D is the internationally recognized Quality Management System (QMS) standard for Aviation, Space and Defense organizations.
"Certifying our U.S. manufacturing sites to AS9100D supports our long-term growth strategy and exemplifies our team's commitment to product quality," said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer.
MACOM's North Carolina, New Hampshire, Michigan and Massachusetts facilities achieved the AS9100D Aerospace certification. AS9100D builds on ISO 9001, adding industry-specific guidelines for the safe development and production of aerospace products. Achieving this certification demonstrates MACOM's commitment to manufacture its products in facilities that embrace best in class quality standards and processes.
About MACOM
MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.
