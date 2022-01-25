NUBURU Secures Fresh Funding and Appoints COO and VP of Global Sales to Accelerate Expansion

Additional growth capital brings NUBURU's valuation to approximately $350M and executive appointments will accelerate commercialization of its blue laser technology

NUBURU®, the industry leader in high power and high brightness industrial blue lasers, today announced it has raised additional growth capital at a valuation of approximately $350M. The company has also brought on experienced technology executive, Brian Faircloth, as Chief Operating Officer, and promoted Andrew Dodd to Vice President of Global Sales to boost commercialization efforts for its revolutionary industrial blue laser technology.

Existing investors Anzu Partners, GRAPHA Holdings and Thomas Wilson participated in the funding round that will be utilized to expand NUBURU's presence across its target markets, including automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, and defense. NUBURU's blue laser technology brings breakthrough speed and quality improvements to welding and metal 3D printing of copper, aluminum, and other reflective metals to increase productivity for manufacturers globally.

New COO Brian Faircloth brings over twenty years of operations, engineering, and marketing experience scaling high-tech companies in the laser and energy industries. Prior to joining NUBURU, Mr. Faircloth spent nearly 13 years as a technical leader at high-power laser company, ForoEnergy, where he served as Vice President of Engineering and as Chief Technology Officer. During his tenure, he managed R&D and engineering of high-power laser and optics development for oil, gas, and geothermal applications. Earlier in his career, he held executive and director roles at leading laser technology companies, Nuvonyx and Coherent. Mr. Faircloth holds master's degrees in electrical engineering and applied physics from Washington University in St. Louis and Six Sigma from Villanova, as well as master certificates in business management and marketing from Tulane.

"NUBURU's blue laser technology brings improvements in metal processing, unlocking critical advantages to manufacturers across industries," said Brian Faircloth. "I am thrilled to be joining the team during this period of growth and look forward to using my industry expertise to further commercialize this technology."

Andrew Dodd, a 30-year veteran of the laser development and material processing industries, joined NUBURU in 2019 as the North American Market Development Manager and has recently been promoted to Vice President of Global Sales as the company enters this new growth phase. Mr. Dodd has been instrumental to laying the foundations for commercial expansion since joining NUBURU and brings significant global sales leadership and strong track record from his tenures at GSI Lumonics, Amada WeldTech, and BLM Group North America.

"As electrification and advances in manufacturing drive growth in our target markets, this capital infusion, appointment of Mr. Faircloth as COO and Mr. Dodd's promotion to VP of Global Sales ensures continued momentum for NUBURU," said Dr. Mark Zediker, CEO, co-founder, and chairman at NUBURU. "Looking ahead, we are focused on growing our customer base, expanding our distribution channels, accelerating development of our ultra-high brightness product family and scaling our manufacturing operations to meet demand globally."

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU® is leading the transformation to a world of high-speed, high quality metal machining and processing. NUBURU's ground-breaking blue laser technology has defined a new class of high-power, high-brightness blue lasers, starting with the standard AO™ laser and the extreme-brightness AI™ laser, which each enable radical gains in speed and quality for metal processing. For more information, visit the company's website at www.nuburu.net.

